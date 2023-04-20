MARIETTA -- The Pope girls soccer team took control in the first half and went on to defeat Etowah 4-1 in the second round of the Class AAAAAA state playoffs at Pope Multi-Sport Complex on Wednesday.
The Greyhounds scored all four of their goals in the first half to put the game away early and move on to a quarterfinal matchup where they will host North Atlanta, which beat Houston County 9-0, on Monday. The game will be a rematch of last year’s second-round game, which the Greyhounds won 1-0.
“I’m very happy with it,” Pope coach Jen Smith said. “We came out really strong at the beginning. Our team came out, they connected and were able to finish and now we’re looking forward to the next game on Monday.”
It is the fifth quarterfinal appearance in six years and seventh in 11 years for the Greyhounds, who reached the elite eight last year.
Sisters Addison and Alexa DeJoseph scored one goal each, along with Carly Oubs and Cetta Gatto, to lead the way for Pope (14-2).
Eva Peake scored the lone goal for Etowah, which finishes its season at 10-4-2. The loss ended the Eagles’ third consecutive state playoff appearance and fifth in six years.
Pope struck quickly as Addison DeJoseph scored on a breakaway with 38:14 remaining in the first half to give the Lady Greyhounds a 1-0 lead.
The Greyhounds fell just short of a quick second goal with 34:47 left as consecutive shots from Olivia O'Connor hit the goalpost.
Pope eventually got its second goal when Oubs scored with 27:12 to go in the first half to increase the advantage to 2-0.
Gatto provided goal No. 3 for Pope as her score from short range at the 15:55 mark made it 3-0.
Pope completed its scoring when Alexa DeJoseph's goal with 33 seconds left in the first half gave the Greyhounds a 4-0 halftime lead.
Kennedy Vinyard and Kairi Hartman had the only shots on goal in the first half for Etowah.
Etowah managed to avoid the shutout when Peake scored with 36:52 remaining in the game to provide the Eagles their only goal of the game.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Remember the human. Show other commenters the respect they deserve as human beings. If you wouldn't say it in a crowded room full of people you don't know, don't say it here. Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.