The executive committee of the Georgia High School Association on Monday was presented information from the Cobb County School District's request to name the state baseball championships after longtime high school baseball coach Harvey Cochran.
The presentation for the "Harvey Cochran Georgia High School Baseball State Championships" was welcomed warmly by the committee, according to Cobb County athletic director Don Baker, who attended the meeting in Thomaston.
"We presented the item as information only to the GHSA Board of Trustees, and it was well received," Baker said in an email. "It will be formally proposed in April at the next GHSA Executive Committee meeting."
The idea came about from a contingent of Cobb County coaches after Cochran, a former North Cobb and Mount Paran Christian head coach and Allatoona assistant, died in August.
When the proposal was being considered, Cochran contemporary Donnie English, a former coach at Osborne and Kell, said the name change would be a fitting tribute.
“I think that would be great because he loved baseball and did everything he could to improve baseball in Georgia,” English told the MDJ. “He did so much throughout his coaching career and even did work after he stopped coaching.”
While the proposal to name the championships for Cochran will have to wait six months before a decision is made, there were a number of other things that were decided Monday.
GHSA executive director Robin Hines gave his director's report and said there were a number of changes being made because of coronavirus implications.
Hines said a decision has been made to not have ticket limits for fans at the state football championships the last week of December at Georgia State's Center Parc Credit Union Stadium. All of the stadium will be open for seating to allow proper social distancing. In addition, ticketing for the state finals will be digital only.
Hines said there will be no bleacher seating inside the Columbus Softball Complex for the state semifinals and championships set for Oct. 30-31. Any fans attending the games will have to bring their own seats and practice proper social distancing while watching the games.
The state swimming and diving championships will continue to be held at Georgia Tech, but Hines said the college's current policy of allowing no spectators may necessitate a charge of $40 per participating athlete in order to pay for the venue.
There will also be a change in the state basketball tournaments. The semifinal rounds will take place in high school gyms, as many of the college facilities that typically host semifinal games are not allowing spectators to attend events.
One proposal did get voted on Monday, and it was passed unanimously.
Beginning with the 2021 football season, there will be no more mini-games to break region ties. The system is being replaced by a series of tiebreakers that could eventually end in a coin toss to determine a playoff qualifier.
