MARIETTA – The game could not have been much closer between Berkmar and Wheeler in the third quarter Monday, but it turned out the Patriots were only getting warmed up.
Berkmar, which lost to Wheeler in last year's Class AAAAAAA semifinals, dominated the fourth quarter, leaving the defending state champion with a 66-47 loss at the Tournament of Champions Holiday Classic at Wheeler Arena.
After trailing for most of the first half, Berkmar (9-3) began turning the tide in the third quarter and was ahead 44-40 after trailing 27-25 at the break.
In the fourth quarter, however, the Patriots outscored Wheeler 22-7.
“We couldn't get stops. We took bad shots, we were turnover-prone and missed free throws,” Wheeler coach Larry Thompson said. “They executed. Hats off to them. They had a revenge factor from last season and played with a chip on their shoulder.”
South Cobb transfer Jameel Rideout scored 21 points to lead Berkmar. Dara Olande added 15, followed by Jeremahri Hill's 12 and Malique Ewin's 10.
After Wheeler's Ja'Heim Hudson hit a pair of free throws to cut the Berkmar lead to 44-42, the Patriots scored the next 11 points. It started with Hill connecting on three of four free throw attempts, Olande followed with a three-point play and Ewin scored the next five points to give the Patriots a 13-point lead.
Kaleb Washington, who led Wheeler (9-2) with 16 points, stopped the Berkmar streak with a jump shot, but the Patriots scored nine more unanswered as the Wildcats struggled to get shots to fall.
Wheeler also struggled to make its free throws, especially in the second half, when it made just five of 11 attempts.
In the first half, though, the Wildcats could not have asked for a better start.
After Berkmar jumped out to a 5-1 lead, the Wildcats went on a 13-0 run. Maxwell Harris started things off with a 3-pointer at the top of the key before Khedric Oliver, Hudson and Washington started contributing.
Once trailing by nine, Berkmar fought its way back in the second quarter.
The Patriots tied the game just before the half at 22-all on a Hill layup, but Wheeler was still in the driver's seat until Rideout made a free throw to put Berkmar in front 25-24.
A 3 from the right corner by Kyle Burns with a second remaining gave Wheeler the lead back and appeared to be the momentum.
Harris was also in double figures for the Wildcats with 13 points, and Hudson chipped in with nine.
“We played OK for the first 2½, three quarters, and then the wheels fell off,” Thompson said. “We're not defending right now, and it showed.”
