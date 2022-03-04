BUFORD – A dominant fourth quarter put Berkmar in the Class AAAAAAA championship game for the second straight year with a 72-58 victory over Pebblebrook on Friday night at Buford City Arena.
It was the Falcons' fourth straight final-four appearance.
“I'm proud,” Pebblebrook coach George Washington said. “The community has supported us, and we're just proud of what they've done. We're going to keep plugging along and try to do it again next year.”
Berkmar (26-4) will play Gwinnett County rival Norcross or Newton for the state title next Saturday at the Macon Coliseum.
While Pebblebrook (28-3) kept pace for the first three quarters, the Falcons had to play from behind for much of the game. By the time the fourth quarter got under way, Washington said his team started running out of fuel.
The fatigue started to show when Berkmar scored eight of the first 10 points. A putback from point guard Jameel Rideout with roughly 5 minutes to play gave the Patriots a double-digit lead for the first time. Pebblebrook answered with Andre Young scoring three straight points to get the Falcons back within single digits. But six unanswered points by Berkmar pushed the lead to 13 with 3:22 to play. The Falcons were forced to attempt quick shots and were often held to one-shot possessions.
“They had fresh legs (in the fourth) and we had dead legs,” Washington said. “(Berkmar) had fresher legs and you could tell. They were more active.”
Rideout, who led the Patriots with 19 points, capped the game during the final minute with a pair of uncontested dunks that came off long inbound passes.
Berkmar shot 60 percent (17-of-28) from the field in the second half.
For Pebblebrook, Brown led with 14 points that included a pair of 3-pointers. Craig Adams finished with 12 points and 10 rebounds and Young was also in double figures with 11.
The Falcons pulled within two in the third quarter by going on a 5-0 run on a Young 3 and a Brown layup to cut the Berkmar lead to 33-31 with 3:55 remaining.
“I'm proud of these guys,” Washington said. “I'm proud of what we've done. It's been one heck of a ride they took us on.
