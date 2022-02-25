LILBURN – For about 2 1/2 quarters, Berkmar had problems gaining some distance with short-handed Hillgrove in the second-round of the boys Class AAAAAAA state playoffs.
But late in the third, the No. 3 Patriots turned up its defense a notch to finally put the scrappy Hawks in the rearview mirror and pull away for a 71-53 victory Friday.
Three-star guard Jermahri Hill led four players in double figures with 20 points.
He was also a catalyst during a decisive 21-3 run late in the third quarter and early in the fourth, finishing with five steals and four assists as Berkmar (24-4) advanced to next weeks' state quarterfinals, where the Patriots will travel to No. 6 Grayson.
Still, it took a while for them to dispatch of a Hillgrove (23-4) playing without its leading scorer, Jeremiah Wilkinson, with a wrist injury.
“We started defending the way we were supposed to (in the second half),” Berkmar coach Greg Phillips said. “We just followed the scouting report and did what we were supposed to do better. … (Hillgrove's) best player was out, and our guys saw that in warm-ups and I think our whole demeanor changed. Honestly, that's on me. I need to keep us a little more focused, and I didn't. We kind of let our guard down those first two quarters, and it showed.”
The defending state runner-up Patriots trailed only briefly twice in the first two minutes of the game, the last time at 6-5 after a three-point play from Isaiah Pettigrew just 1:57 after the opening tip.
Hillgrove was able to stay close throughout the first half behind Joseph Jordan, who was making his first start of the season in place of Wilkinson and scored 11 of his team-high 18 points in the opening 16 minutes.
Despite falling behind by as many as nine points in the second quarter, and still trailing 33-26 at the half, the Hawks battled back to within 38-35 on a 3-pointer by Jordan with 4:48 left in the third quarter.
“(Jordan) had to step up, next man up, and he did a good job, the best he could do, and I appreciate the effort he gave,” Hillgrove coach Gregory Moultrie said. “We played solid for about two-and-a-half, almost three complete quarters. Then fatigue set in, and (Berkmar was) a little more talented than we were, and they were able to pick up on our mistakes. They capitalized on every mistake we made.”
Those mistakes manifested first in defensive breakdowns that either led Berkmar finding its way to the foul line on four straight possessions after the lead was cut to three.
Brycen Blaine may not have completed a three-point play after missing following his reverse layup on a stickback at the 4:23 mark, but Bo Hurns hit 1 of 2 for his only point of the night, followed by made free throws by Hill and two more by Blaine.
Blaine then came up with a defensive rebound and sent Hill on a fastbreak for a bucket and Ole Miss commit Malique Ewin followed his own miss for a layup to complete an 11-0 run that pushed the Patriots' lead into double figures at 49-35 with 1:12 left in the period.
Hillgrove got a steal and layup by Andre Kidd and Evan Cole added 1 of 2 free throws over the final 50 seconds of the third quarter to pull to within 49-38 heading into the fourth.
Berkmar's defense brought the second wave of Hawks mistakes by forcing the bulk of their 21 turnovers early in the final frame.
Hill finished a pair of rim-rocking dunks and Jameel Rideout also got out in transition off turnovers for a layup and two trips the the line worth four free throws for 10 more consecutive points by the Patriots.
Berkmar's lead reached as much as 25 points before the Hawks reserves cut it to 18 by the final buzzer.
Jordan was the only Hillgrove player in double figures, but Kyan Reddick added eight points off the bench and Kidd chipped in seven points and five rebounds.
