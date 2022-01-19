Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett announced on Wednesday in an Instagram story that he will return for the 2022 season.
Fellow quarterback JT Daniels will enter the transfer portal after two seasons in Athens, according to 247Sports.
“One more year,” Bennett’s story reads, with an image of Bennett alongside the CFP National Championship trophy.
Stetson Bennett started 12 games for Georgia during the 2021 season, appearing in all 15. He passed for 2,862 yards with 29 touchdowns and seven interceptions. Bennett also rushed for 259 yards and a touchdown.
Bennett was outstanding in the Orange Bowl, completing 21 of 31 pass attempts for 310 yards and three touchdowns. In the national championship game, he helped Georgia finally defeat Nick Saban’s Alabama, passing for 224 yards and two touchdowns in the win.
Bennett will likely enter the 2022 season as the Bulldogs’ starting quarterback, and will look to help Georgia defend its national title in his final collegiate season.
Daniels entered the 2021 season as the starting quarterback for the Bulldogs after starting the final four games of the 2020 season. Daniels won all four of his starts, completing 67.2% of his passes for 1231 yards and 10 touchdowns with two interceptions.
Daniels started the 2021 season opener against Clemson, but suffered an oblique injury that would linger for several weeks. After missing Georgia’s second game of the season, Daniels started against South Carolina and Vanderbilt. Bennett would start the remaining 11 games for the Bulldogs, leading the team to its first national championship victory in 41 years.
Daniels still has two years of eligibility remaining, and will likely have his choice of several top programs to join. Daniels will look to join a program where he will be given the opportunity to start.
Other quarterbacks on Georgia’s roster include freshman Brock Vandagriff, redshirt freshman Carson Beck and 2022 recruit Gunner Stockton.
Printed with permission from The Red & Black independent student media organization based in Athens.
