Jul 20, 2022; Atlanta, GA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Stetson Bennett is interviewed by the media during SEC Media Days at the College Football Hall of Fame. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
ATLANTA -- Georgia coach Kirby Smart said he believes quarterback Stetson Bennett is unfairly disrespected.
“Stetson is one of the least respected good players there is in this country,” Smart said Wednesday at SEC Media Days at the College Football Hall of Fame. “Guess what. We get to see it every day. The kid is a tremendous athlete. He's got good arm strength. People keep doubting him, and that's fine with me.”
Bennett lost the starting quarterback job to JT Daniels heading into last season, but after winning the job back in midseason, he helped lead the Bulldogs to the national championship.
The former walk-on, who finished the season passing for 2,862 yards and 29 touchdown, said he does not use slights from outside sources as motivation.
“If I’m sitting in he mirror, wondering how I’m going to please all these people, that reeks of desperation,” Bennett said. “It’s always been, and (Sedrick Van Pran), Nolan (Smith) and all the guys on the team do a great job of this. This is what matters, this football team, this right here.”
Smart said this offseason has been different from past ones because Bennett and his teammates know he is the starting quarterback.
“He has a little more support because he is the guy,” Smart said. “It’s hard for players around you to have conviction that you’re the guy if you’re not the starter. He wasn't the starter at this time last year, at this time two years ago. He started intermittently throughout two years ago. Then, once he won the job, I think he's created a little bit of momentum with our players, our skill players, because there's not a doubt there.”
Smith, an all-SEC linebacker, said Bennett leads by example on a day-to-day basis.
“I look up to him every day, as far as what he does day in and day out,” Smith said. “He grinds. He shows grit and he wins. He just doesn't get enough credit for it.”
Smith also said Bennett does not get the recognition he deserves because of his status as a former walk-on.
“No one wants the walk-on quarterback because the media, all they do is hype up the five-star, big-arm-talent quarterback, or that they’re great descendants of good quarterbacks and all of that stuff,” Smith said. “You can’t teach people how to win, and you can’t teach what Stetson has.”
