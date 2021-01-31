KENNESAW -- Bellarmine connected on 10 straight free throws over the last 1:43 to hold off Kennesaw State and post an 84-79 victory Saturday at the KSU Convocation Center.
C.J. Fleming, who had a team-high 22 points, connected on the first two of the free throws to give the Knights (9-5, 6-2 ASUN) back the lead at 76-75. It came after the Owls (3-15, 0-10) erased an 11-point second-half deficit to grab the lead on Spencer Rodgers' sixth 3-pointer of the game. It was KSU's first lead since it was 3-2 to start the game. Rodgers finished with a game-high 27 points, 18 of which came in the second half.
"Spencer, he works hard," Kennesaw State coach Amir Abdur-Rahim said. "Early in the second half he did a good job of getting his teammates involved. When he does that, it helps get him freed up for more chances."
Trailing 78-75, Terrell Burden took an inbound pass and went all 94-feet for a layup to cut Bellarmine's lead to one. After Fleming hit another pair of free throws, Burden tried to do it again, but when he came to get the ball, a defender switched onto him and was in perfect position to take a charge.
Pedro Bradshaw's two free throws pushed the lead back to five and out of KSU's reach. He finished with 19 points and Dylan Penn added 16 for the Knights.
The loss was the Owls' 35th consecutive to Division I programs. It was also the 26th consecutive loss in ASUN play dating back to the final game of the 2018-19 season. KSU also lost to the Knights 84-67 in the first game of the back-to-back matchups on Friday.
While Bellarmine closed the game at the free throw line, where it went 23 of 27 on the night, the game was won in the paint where it scored 50 of its remaining 61 points. The Knights shot 60.4% for the game, including making 18 layups.
"It's what they do," Abdur-Rahim said. "If you go back and look at their track record, for 12 years in a row they have shot better than 50% as a team."
For KSU, it was another missed opportunity to put a team away. It was the fourth game of the last five in which it has lost by five or fewer points, and the third in which it had leads in the second half.
Despite that, Abdur-Rahim said he was happy with his team's performance because he can see how close they are to breaking through.
"I'm proud of our guys," he said. "They are a young team and we are seeing them grow. Last year we were trying to get the guys to learn how to be competitive. We've done that. This is the next step in the process."
The Owls shot 49.1% for the game, including 56.3% in the second half. They also made 10 3-pointers and four players in double figures. Chris Youngblood finished with 16 points while Burden and Armani Harris each added 10.
