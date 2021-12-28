SMYRNA – Campbell had all the momentum going into the fourth quarter against Cambridge on Tuesday night after dominating the third. But Cambridge stole the thunder in the fourth in the Campbell Holiday Classic.
The Spartans managed just four fourth-quarter points after shooting lights out in the third. Meanwhile, Cambridge's missed shots in the third were falling in the fourth, and the Bears went on to prevail 48-42 at Gwyn-McClure Gymnasium.
Despite Campbell's struggles in the fourth, the Spartans (8-5) were trailing 43-41 with less than 2 minutes to play after Kaylan Robertson hit an inside jumper, but they were unable to get closer.
Cambridge (3-8) answered with a layup by Owen Setterlind, who led the Bears with 20 points, and Gavin Gardella added another layup with less than a minute left to spot Cambridge a six-point lead.
Three missed free throws in the last 10 seconds of the game prevented Campbell from threatening.
Campbell was ahead by six during the waning seconds of the third before Setterlind nailed a 3-pointer from the left corner at the buzzer to cut the lead in half.
Jack Faulkenburg made a pair of 3s early in the fourth to help put Cambridge back on top.
“In the beginning of the fourth quarter, they made a couple of shots and got a three- to four-point lead again,” Campbell coach James Gwyn said. “I thought we were up by six (in the third) at one time, and they came back and made a couple of shots. That's basketball.”
Campbell struggled to make shots throughout the first half and trailed by as many as 14 late in the second quarter before the Spartans made a push to cut the lead to 28-20 at the half.
The Spartans started the third quarter with a 12-0 run, holding the Bears scoreless for the first 4 minutes of the frame. David Clark scored eight of his 12 points during the third quarter. A three-point play by Ryan Ray gave Campbell its first lead at 30-28 with 3:40 left to play.
The fourth quarter began with Dante Harrison making one of two from the free throw line to give Campbell a four-point lead at 39-35. Then Faulkenburg hit a 3 to cut it to one. Setterlind added two free throws to give Cambridge back its lead at 40-39 before Faulkenburg drained his second 3.
“All year, we struggled in the third quarter. It's one thing we're trying to work on cleaning up,” Cambridge assistant coach John Lash said. “What keeps us in the game is our guys playing tough.”
Harrison led Campbell with 16 points and Ryan Ray added nine.
