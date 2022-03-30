The Georgia High School Association will be bringing a portion of the state baseball championships back to the home of the Atlanta Braves.
Two state championship series will be held at Truist Park from May 19-21.
It will be one of four state championship sites this season, along with Coolray Field in Lawrenceville (May 23-25), State Mutual Stadium in Rome (May 20-23) and J.I. Clements Stadium in Statesboro (May 23-25). Two series will take place at each venue.
The GHSA will announce which classifications will be assigned to each location following the state quarterfinals. The proximity of the participating schools will be likely the determining factor as to who plays where.
The first year Truist Park hosted the state championships was in 2019 when Hillgrove played Parkview in the Class AAAAAAA final. Last season, Lassiter played Houston County in the Class AAAAAA series.
Last year, three series were played at Truist Park. In addition to the Class AAAAAA final, Starr’s Mill played Loganville in the Class AAAAA series and North Paulding faced Parkview in Class AAAAAAA.
Heading into the stretch run of the regular season, a handful of Cobb County programs are in position to make state championship pushes in the upper classifications, including Walton and North Cobb in Class AAAAAAA, as well as Allatoona, Pope, Kell and Lassiter in Class AAAAAA.
If either of Cobb County's leading private school programs -- Mount Paran Christian and North Cobb Christian -- advance to the Class A Private state championship series, they may not be so lucky.
Last season, Mount Paran played its state championship series at Coolray Field, home of the Triple-A Gwinnett Stripers. The Eagles, though, swept the series against Wesleyan despite it taking place much closer to the Wolves' Peachtree Corners campus.
State Mutual Stadium, home of the Class A Rome Braves, has served as a frequent state championship host in recent years, while J.I. Clements Stadium, on the campus of Georgia Southern, will be a first-time host after Savannah's Grayson Stadium previously hosted state title series in southeast Georgia.
