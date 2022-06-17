As the final strike crossed home plate in this year’s Class AAAAAA state championship series, Pope's Dawson Campbell found himself sprinting in from the Truist Park outfield and launching himself onto a dogpile of contorted bodies.
It had taken Campbell and the Greyhounds four years to reach this point, and now that the were here, there was nothing but ecstasy.
“I was just running in there like a little kid,” Campbell said. “That's what it felt like. I was like a little kid just having fun with my boys.”
Pope defeated Allatoona in two games to claim the state title, its first since 2018 and fourth overall. Campbell, a pitcher and outfielder who coach Chris Turco described as a “Swiss army knife,” was an integral component of the Greyhounds' attack on both sides of the ball.
On the mound, Campbell went 12-1 with a 1.64 ERA and 67 strikeouts in 68 innings pitched. In the batter’s box, he batted .392 with a .532 on-base percentage, while striking out only six times in 155 plate appearances.
For his versatility, Campbell was chosen as the 2022 Cobb County Baseball Player of the Year by the county's coaches.
Turco said Campbell led the team through his actions on the field, and when Campbell succeeded, others almost followed suit.
“(He’s) very consistent in terms of his attitude. You never know if the guy just hit a home run or struck out,” Turco said. “I mean, he just has a consistent demeanor, and that consistency of attitude really kind of spills over from the rest of the team. It's kind of a calming force.”
Add in a perfect 1.000 fielding percentage -- the top mark for any center fielder in the state -- and it was easy to see why Campbell's performance helped him earn the Class AAAAAA player of the year accolade.
But ask Campbell, and he is more proud of his team’s accomplishments rather than his own.
“It's almost like a bounce-back,” he said. “In reality it's only been four years, so it's not a big gap between the last championship, but I feel like other people and other programs started to doubt us almost.”
As a senior, Campbell said this win was particularly gratifying because of how close he and the team came to the state championship in 2019, when he was a freshman. Pope lost the deciding three-game series to Heritage-Conyers that year, which he said inspired him for the rest of his high school career.
In that freshman year setback, Campbell said he gained valuable lessons in how to win, despite not often seeing the field.
“Even if you get to the state championship without winning, you kind of realize what it takes, and that's what we kind of worked off of,” Campbell said. “Everybody knew what it took and what they had to do to get it done, so just, especially to be in my senior year, being able to go out that way, it's just really exciting that I got to cap it off with a state championship.”
Campbell said this Pope team was unlike any other he had played on. He mentioned the prowess of a new coaching staff and the team’s ability to perform in clutch moments.
However, one characteristic stood out. Campbell said this team was as much of a brotherhood as any he had played on.
“I’ve been on teams at Pope that were more talented but had less success," he said. "This really showed, regardless of how much talent we have, Pope’s going to do what Pope does. We set forth a goal and we succeeded because of the team chemistry. That's what we thrived on was team chemistry and trusting each other.”
After reaching the high school zenith, Campbell will no turns his attention to college baseball at Lander University, a Division II program in Greenwood, South Carolina. He said he still plans on splitting time as a pitcher and hitter, something he acknowledged may be more difficult in college.
Campbell said he thinks both sides of his game can translate to the next level, and since developing a love for the game in youth travel baseball, playing in college has always been one of his dreams.
“I think I'm a solid baseball player, but I think what helps me is my IQ and my knowledge for the game,” Campbell said. “I think it helps me excel more than maybe my talent, just because I really want to learn and get better every chance I can.”
After four impactful years at Pope, Campbell said he is grateful for the opportunities he had, and he is certain that other players like him will get to live similar ones in the coming years.
“It’s all you can ask for, you know, and I'm extremely lucky to have gone to Pope and been a part of that culture and part of the program,” Campbell said. “It's 100 percent left in amazing hands, and I know they're going to succeed in the future. It's just what they do.”
