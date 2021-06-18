When Allatoona faced Winder-Barrow in the second round of the Class AAAAAA state playoffs, fans had an opportunity to watch Brady House, who is considered the best high school prospect in the country.
However, Buccaneers pitcher Logan McGuire made sure House would not put on a show.
McGuire pitched 5 2/3 innings, struck out 10 and beat the Bulldoggs in Game 1. In the process, he held House to a 1-for-4 day.
That was a consistent theme for McGuire all season, keeping the best players in the state in check and outpitching the opponents’ best pitcher.
For his efforts, he is the 2021 Cobb County Baseball Pitcher of the Year.
McGuire, a 6-foot-3, 180-pound senior right-hander, made 14 appearances this season. He went 11-2 to break the Allatoona single-season win record and helped to lead the Buccaneers to the state semifinals.
McGuire boasted a 1.32 ERA and struck out 100 batters in 69 innings, giving up only 40 hits all season. He also held opponents to a .184 batting average.
Allatoona coach Keith Hansen said he was impressed with the talent and work ethic of his senior starter.
“He is a hard-working kid,” Hansen said. “He does a lot of stuff on his own and goes above and beyond what we ask him to do to be a better player.”
McGuire helped Allatoona to a 32-7 record overall, and a 15-1 mark in Region 6AAAAAA. His performances on the mound were not the only plus side to his season, though. Hansen said McGuire brought more to the team as a leader than anything else.
“We really clicked this year,” McGuire said. “I started clicking more with the teammates as the season went on, and it became a special season.”
McGuire grew on and off the field throughout high school. His fastball increased by 28 mph over his career, and he was able to improve his command year after year.
Despite the physical improvement, McGuire found that one part of his game grew more than any other.
“The biggest thing for me was the mental side of the game,” said McGuire, a Georgia Tech signee and potential draft pick this summer. “Playing in front of bigger crowds, learning from players before me and getting older all helped me to grow.”
