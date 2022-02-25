Lassiter, Allatoona, Pope and Kennesaw Mountain.
Those are the four Region 6AAAAAA teams that made the state baseball playoffs a year ago. Lassiter made the state championship series, Allatoona and Pope advanced to the semifinals, and it appears as if the group could be the frontrunners to lead the region into the state playoffs again.
However, that will not be easy.
Kell and Wheeler will likely be nipping at their heels, as they were a year ago. Osborne has a new baseball facility, Sprayberry will be trying to get back to the dominating style of ball it played early last decade, and South Cobb will be trying to build on last year’s improvement.
At the end of the regular season, it is possible at least three quality teams will be left out of the playoffs.
“It’s evil,” longtime Kennesaw Mountain coach George Hansen said. “It’s bananas. If you just sit and think about it too much, it could get frustrating. If you are going to compete, you have to play them sooner or later, and if you make the playoffs, you know you have run the gauntlet.”
Last season, Hansen’s Mustangs were a team of freshmen and sophomores hoping to compete with the Trojans, Buccaneers and Greyhounds. This year, they hope to improve on their 1-5 mark of a year ago against the region’s best.
With the players getting a year older, Kennesaw Mountain has also gotten another year of being bigger, faster and stronger. Last season, the Mustangs hit a total of three home runs. Heading into this week’s three-game Florida trip, they had already hit four in the first six games of the season.
“The kids really bought in,” Hansen said. “The biggest thing we’ve seen is there is definitely more backspin on the balls when they are hit. It’s turning singles into doubles in the gaps.”
Kennesaw Mountain will be led by outfielder Will Fincher and first baseman Sam Parker, plus a quality pitching staff.
After years of avoiding to have to play one another, Hansen finally had to play against his brother, Keith, and his team at Allatoona. If they can help it, this season will likely be the final two games the brothers will have to face one another, as the Mustangs will be heading back to Class AAAAAAA next season.
However, Keith Hansen’s Allatoona squad, which beat Kennesaw Mountain both times last year, will try to do the same this year before the Mustangs move.
To do so, the Buccaneers will have to find some replacements for key players like pitcher Logan McGuire, who is now at Georgia Tech, and brothers Hunter and Fisher Paulsen, who moved on to Reinhardt and The Citadel, respectively.
“We have some guys coming on,” Keith Hansen said. “We’ll have to replace some experience, but the talent level is there. We have five freshmen on the varsity.”
This is not to say the cupboard is bare. Allatoona returns veteran catcher Will Mosley, first baseman Aidan Jolley, shortstop Taylor Shultz and outfielder Jackson McElvy to help lead the new group of players.
Pope may have had the biggest loss from last season as the Greyhounds saw the retirement of coach Jeff Rowland. Longtime assistant Chris Turco stepped in with the hopes of keeping the program on top, as it has been for much of the last two decades.
To make sure the transition was smooth, Turco said he started with his players shortly after last season ended. He said the offseason workouts and preseason installation of some new ideas has gone smoothly, and the players have already gotten used to the new voice in the dugout.
Pope is off to a 4-1 start despite having players try to find new roles. Turco said the approach at the plate has been good, but the unit that may be the most intriguing is the pitching staff and its depth.
The Greyhounds have 15 pitchers on the roster and, as off early this week, 13 had already gotten into games. The team has yet to give up more than four runs in any outing so far this season.
Dawson Campbell, Grady Bivens, Ethan Garrett have all had quality starts and wins this season, and Carson Kerce has taken over as the closer. Kerce saw plenty of action last year in a setup role and had a 0.65 ERA.
All three teams will be trying to catch Lassiter, which is trying to find new starters in a number of places. The Trojans are breaking in an entirely new outfield, which was considered one of, if not the best, in the state a year ago.
Lassiter has gotten off to a fast start at 5-2 and already has wins over Parkview, Walton and Hillgrove in Class AAAAAAA.
One of Walton’s players to watch this year is catcher Jared Jones. The 6-foot-4, 235-pound senior finished last season hitting .432 with nine home runs and 30 RBIs. He also walked 33 times in 31 games.
The LSU signee will try to lead Walton through through Region 3AAAAAAA, which may be setting up as a three-team race with Harrison and North Cobb.
Harrison has started 4-0, led by a group of seniors including pitcher, infielder and outfielder Jake Walling, pitcher Brady Owens, catcher Gavin Gnagey and pitcher Kirby Sandefur, among others.
If there was a surprise in Class AAAAAAA last year, it may have come from Campbell, which went 19-12 and won Region 2AAAAAAA.
The Spartans are off to a 3-0 start in 2022, and it appears as if a group of players including infielder Garrett DeHart, infielder/outfielder Jacori McGee, infielder/outfielder John Anagnostis and pitcher Ryan Gold are out to prove last year was no fluke.
In Class A Private, the story is all about Mount Paran Christian and if the Eagles will be able to defend their 2021 state championship, unless one asks coach Kyle Reese.
He has told his team there is nothing to defend. Last year was last year, and while the title can ever be taken away from them, it is time to move on and concentrate on the season ahead.
“We haven’t talked about it much,” Reese said. “Once we started working out, there wasn’t much talk about last year
Missing from last year’s squad is pitcher and second baseman Cam Collier, who reclassified and is now playing junior college baseball at Chipola College in Florida. Despite the big loss, Mount Paran may be primed for another deep playoff run in 2022.
Mount Paran brings the majority of last year’s team back, including pitchers Paul Farley, Luke Dotson and Jake Tucker. The team will also get a couple players back who missed all or the majority of the season a year ago.
Pitcher Ryan Moll missed all of last year when he tore his ACL during the first practice after cutdown day. Another intriguing player coming back is outfielder Garrett Droege. Last season, he started fast hitting .420 over his first nine games before he broke and ankle.
Both are back and ready to step into bigger roles.
If the early season is an indication, Mount Paran appears to be in good shape. In starting 4-0, the Eagles have outscored their opponents 47-5, with shutouts of Gordon Lee and Calvary Day.
