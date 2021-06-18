The start to Kyle Reese's tenure as Mount Paran Christian’s baseball coach was almost as good as one could imagine.
After succeeding Harvey Cochran -- his own coach as a player at North Cobb -- in 2013, Reese led the Eagles to the Class A Private state championship series in consecutive seasons, but the team fell just short of the title both times.
Since then, Mount Paran has made an appearance in the playoffs every year and has consistently produced solid teams, but thee Eagles had been unable to claim the ultimate prize.
This year, though, Mount Paran broke through.
After going 29-4 in the regular season, the Eagles won their first Class A Private state title after defeating Wesleyan 4-0 and 3-0 in their best-of-three championship series.
For his efforts, Reese is the 2021 Cobb County Baseball Coach of the Year.
During the state playoffs, Mount Paran lost only one game, against two-time defending state champion Tattnall Square in the quarterfinals. After dropping Game 1 of the series, Reese had a very clear message for his players.
“I sat them down after the game and told them that I didn’t feel like (Tattnall Square) beat us," Reese said. “We committed around three errors that game which led to unearned runs. I told them to go out, relax and play our game.”
Mount Paran’s strong pitching corps was a major reason they were so successful this season. The opposition averaged only 1.82 runs per game.
Hoowever, it was not just the pitching and hitting that benefited the team, but also its attitude.
“We just went out and played without any stat-watching,” Reese said, “We just focused on the game that day without worrying about numbers or streaks. We just went out and enjoyed each other without being afraid.”
Reese coached his players to let the game develop without forcing anything. He wanted them to not search for anything that was not there. Reese's goal was for the team to loosen up and let the game happen naturally.
“He’d just tell me to relax,” third baseman and pitcher Cam Collier said. “I know I can hit, so he just says, 'Relax. Just let the ball come to you. Do what you do.'”
The future of Mount Paran looks bright as the team is set to retain every starter from its 2021 team. Reese said he is looking forward to getting back with his group to defend their title in 2022.
