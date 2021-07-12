Amateur golfers from around the state of Georgia competed in the 100th Georgia Amateur Championship over the weekend at Cherokee Town and Country Club.
Harrison Barth, a rising senior at Westminster School in Atlanta, took home the top prize behind a 4-under par showing on the final day. After finishing the front nine with two birdies Barth only bogied one hole after the turn and added three more birdies for a final round score of 67. Barth finished the tournament 8-under par, edging out second place by one stroke.
Barth is the third 17-year old to win the Georgia Amateur joining former University of Georgia golfer and current PGA TOUR winner Harris English (2007), and Georgia Golf Hall of Famer Charlie Yates (1931).
Shortly after Barth finished his final round, Will Kahlstorf birdied the 17th hole to tie for the lead, but he was unable to capitalize on the final hole, and a bogey resulted in a second place finish. Stephen Behr and Josh Edgar, both out of Atlanta, rounded out the top four finishers both finishing at 6 under par.
Kennesaw’s own, Christian Raynor, was the highest finisher for Cobb County players. Raynor finished the tournament tied for fifth place at 5-under par. Heading into the weekend at 3-over par, Raynor responded with back-to-back 67’s on the final two days. He finished the tournament on Sunday with five birdies on the back nine. Raynor lists the Marietta Country Club as his home course.
Parker Rostowsky finished at 3-over par. The former Mount Paran Christian golfer is set to play golf at the University of Southern California this fall after one year with the Georgia Bulldogs.
Five other Cobb County golfers made the cut including Steve Kibare (+7), Brad Harden(+8), Connery Meyer (+8), Owen Serti (+12) and Matthew Hayes (+15).
