Former champion Brett Barron moved into a tie with first-round leader Deven Patel after the second round of the 99th Georgia Amateur Championship on Saturday.
Barron, the 2018 winner from Suwanee, shot a 2-under par 69 to reach 3-under par for the tournament. It was one of only eight sub-par rounds of the day. His round was highlighted by an eagle on the par-5 12th, which temporarily moved him into the lead outright at 4-under.
Patel, from Johns Creek, shot an even par round of 71, which included two birdies and two bogeys on a day where the winds helped make the Atlanta Athletic Club Highlands Course play more difficult and had the average score come in at nearly 78 strokes.
Atlanta's Alex Ross is the only other player under par. His 1-over par round of 72, left him at 1-under and two shots back.
Former Harrison High School and Georgia Tech standout Luke Schniederjans was one of the first players off the tee on Saturday, and now will be one of the last on Sunday. He shot a 1-under par 70 to leave him at even par and tied for fourth with Atlanta's Dalton Melnyk.
First-round co-leader Steve Kibare had a roller-coaster round with three bogeys and three double bogeys offset by four birdies for 76. Despite the up-and-down day, the Canton resident is at 2-over par and only five shots off the lead.
In all, 61 players made the cut, which came at 11-over par. Other local players who will play on championship day include Marietta's Matthew Hayes, who shot 74 to post a two-day total of 10-over par. Kennesaw State's Takafumi Shimoji started the day at 1-under, but struggled with an 82 on Saturday to make the cut on the number.
Other local players were not as fortunate. Former Mount Paran Christian and rising Georgia freshman Parker Rostowsky also shot 82 in the second round. He was safely within the cut line until he played the last three holes in 3-over par to miss the cut by two shots.
Woodstock's Jacob Baker was seven shots better on Saturday, but his 76 gave him a two-day total of 17-over. Marietta's Mel Mendenhall shot 82 and former Pope standout Jack Haller shot 77 to finish 19-over and 20-over respectively.
Other players of note include 2019 U.S. Senior Amateur champion Bob Royak shot 72 and is tied for 25th at 6-over par. Two-time Amateur champion David Noll (2003, 11) shot 71 and is tied for 30th at 7-over with 2004 champion David Denham after his 73. Rome High School junior Hogan Ingram shot 79 to finish at 8-over and tied for 38th and 2010 champion Lee Knox shot 74 to finish at 9-over and tied for 44th.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.