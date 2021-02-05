Cameron Baldwin's basket at the buzzer lifted Allatoona to a 65-64 overtime victory over Kennesaw Mountain in Region 6AAAAAA play on Thursday.
The Mustangs erased a 10-point deficit and in the fourth quarter, and sent the game to the extra period tied at 54-54, behind the play of Nick Hein, who had a game-high 32 points.
Baldwin led the Bucs with 16 points. Kevin Taylor had 13 and Cayden Charles added 11.
Allatoona (12-7, 6-5) will host Pope on Tuesday, while Kennesaw Mountain (8-11, 5-8) hosts South Cobb on Friday.
North Cobb Christian 52, Kings Ridge 49: Tre Chatman scored 20 points to lead the Eagles to a key Region 7A victory.
Jalen Reid finished with 11 points, Jack Hewitt had eight points, and Denzel Alexandre-Louis added seven points and five rebounds. Chatman also had seven rebounds, three blocks and three steals.
North Cobb Christian (10-8, 3-4) will travel to Mount Paran Christian on Friday.
BOYS SOCCER
Tuesday
Harrison 3, Lassiter 2: Henok Awoke and Rom Or scored goals, but the Trojans fell in the non-region game.
Awoke and Cole Higgins each had an assist.
Lassiter hosts Etowah on Friday.
GIRLS SOCCER
North Cobb Christian 4, Atlanta Classical Academy 2: The Lady Eagles had three players score to help them earn the non-region victory.
Goals were scored by Lizzie Chladek, Macie Rainwater and Bella Stephens.
North Cobb Christian (2-0) will travel to South Paulding on Monday.
BOYS TENNIS
Pope 3, Northview 2: Arish Damani won a marathon match to help the Greyhounds earn a non-region victory.
Damani won 4-6, 6-4, 12-10. Ryan Grunert won his match 7-5, 6-4 and the doubles team of Anshul Panchal and Yash Ladda won 6-4, 6-3.
Pope (2-2) will face Sequoyah on Tuesday.
Wheeler 5, Campbell 0: Charles Yu won his match 6-3, 6-4 to help lead the Wildcats to a non-region sweep.
Nilay Patel won 6-2, 6-1 and Ashwin Limaye won 6-2, 6-0 to complete singles play.
The doubles teams of Phillip Phanhthourath and Joe Thottungal (6-1, 6-3), and
Swarat Kulkarni and Kile Ha (6-0, 6-1) also posted victories.
The Wildcats (2-0) will face Westminster on Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.