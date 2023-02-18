KENNESAW – McEachern took control with a big second quarter and went on to defeat archrival Hillgrove 82-40 in the championship game of the Region 3AAAAAAA basketball tournament at Harrison on Friday.
The Indians outscored the Hawks 25-4 in the second quarter to break open a close game and pull away for the win, giving them their first region championship since 2020 and first under second-year coach Tremayne Anchrum.
The win also gave McEachern the No. 1 seed from from the region in the Class AAAAAAA state tournament, which begins this week. The Indians will host South Gwinnett in a first-round game on Wednesday.
“It means a lot,” Anchrum said. “It means a lot to bring people out to Powder Springs. It’s a tough place to come and play a game. We’ve got a chance to play at home. The guys earned it, they worked for it and that’s what they wanted, that’s one of their goals and I’m happy for them. Playing at home in front of our fans is what we look forward to.”
Ace Bailey scored 23 points and grabbed eight rebounds, Dozie Onyirimba had 13 points and 10 boards and Jayden Bynes added 13 points to lead McEachern (20-6).
Trey Shepherd led Hillgrove (14-10) with 13 points.
McEachern jumped out to a 9-3 lead and held on for a 16-12 advantage at the end of the first quarter.
The Indians stepped up the defensive pressure at the beginning of the second quarter as they went on a 14-0 run to increase their lead to 30-12 with 4:01 remaining in the first half.
Bailey got things started with a transition dunk off of a steal by JeMichael Davis. Davis followed by driving in for a layup off of a Hillgrove turnover to further increase the lead to 20-12.
Moses Hipps and Bynes followed with back-to-back 3-pointers, Bailey scored on a layup off of another turnover and Earnest Ofremu drove in for a layup to complete the run.
Kameron McCall scored on layup to help Hillgrove cut its deficit to 30-14 with 3:41 remaining, but McEachern proceeded to outscore the Hawks 9-2 the rest of the second quarter and finished the first half with a 41-16 lead.
“Our defense came through (in the second quarter),” Anchrum said. “Our (3-point shooters) weren’t shooting good. In the first half, we went 3-for-10 – 30 percent – which is not good. Our best shooter, Moses Hipps, was 1-for-7, so it wasn’t going for us. Our defense just picked it up. We made (Hillgrove) work late for the shot clock, made them shoot desperation shots, and they started to get worn out and the team just did a great job on defense.”
Bailey scored eight unanswered points during the period, scoring on two dunks, a free throw, and then hitting a 3-pointer at the 3:25 mark to stretch the lead from 50-24 to 58-24. The Indians led 64-30 heading to the final quarter.
McEachern proceeded to outscore Hillgrove 22-10 in the fourth quarter to put the finishing touches to its win. Onyirimba led the Indians with seven points in the final period.
