POWDER SPRINGS – It wasn’t easy, but the McEachern boys managed to move forward in the Class AAAAAAA state boys’ basketball tournament with a 66-55 victory over South Gwinnett in a first-round game at Lovinggood Arena on Wednesday.
After a strong first quarter, McEachern (22-6) fought off a South Gwinnett comeback in the second period and outscored the Comets 21-12 in the third quarter to pull away for the win and advance to a second-round game at home against Westlake on Friday or Saturday.
“We did what we always do,” McEachern coach Tremayne Anchrum said. “We figured out that third quarter run, trying to figure them out. But that’s a tough South Gwinnett team. That team right there that we just played – it should have never been that matchup. It’s never should have been that first-round matchup with them, but they’re a very good team. I love what they do, so you’ve got to give credit to them. But our team showed what they’re about and they fought through it. So that’s all we do, just keep fighting.”
Ace Bailey scored 17 points, pulled down 17 rebounds and had 10 blocks for a triple-double. JeMichael Davis added 16 points and five rebounds to lead the way for McEachern.
Justin Redmond led South Gwinnett (18-10) with 21 points, with Kendall Walker adding 16 points for the Comets.
McEachern appeared to take control of the game in the first quarter as it jumped out to a 12-2 lead.
South Gwinnett began to turn things around in its favor at the beginning of the second quarter as it went on an 11-0 run to turn its 16-9 deficit into a 20-16 lead with 6 minutes remaining in the first half, with Walker and Redmond each hitting 3-pointers to fuel the run.
South Gwinnett took a 25-22 lead on a Redmond 3-pointer and the Comets were up 27-25 with 1:37 to go when McEachern went on an 8-2 run to finish the half with a 33-29 advantage.
McEachern began to put some distance between it and South Gwinnett at the beginning of the second half as it scored the first six points of the third quarter, four of them by Bailey, to stretch its lead to 39-29.
A 3-pointer by Walker helped South Gwinnett pull within 45-39, but McEachern proceeded to go on a 9-2 run to finish the quarter with a 54-41 lead. Moses Hipps scored five of the Indians’ nine points during the run – including a 3-pointer. He finished with 11 points.
South Gwinnett began to narrow the gap again in the fourth quarter as it cut McEachern’s lead to 59-52 with 2:34 remaining in the game, but Davis scored on a layup and Dozie Omyirimba drove in for a layup off of a blocked shot by Bailey to return the advantage to double digits..
