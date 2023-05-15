Oluwatosin Awoleye won the 800-meter run with a time of 2 minutes, 8.28 seconds to help South Cobb to a ninth-place finish in the Class AAAAAA girls track and field championships in Rome on Saturday.
The Eagles also got second place finishes from Yasmine Martin in the 400 (54.42) and the 4x400 relay team to give them a team total of 26 points.
Woodward Academy won the state title with 89.5 points and were followed by Alexander (70), while Marist and Alpharetta tied for third (44).
Other Cobb teams included Pope (15) in 18th place, and Lassiter (1) in 39th.
Pope's 4x100 relay team finished sixth with a time of 48.83.
Allatoona finished 12th with 24 points to lead the Cobb contingent in the boys meet. They were led by Tahir Hines' wins in the discus and the shot put on Thursday. Langston Hughes won the event with 59 points, followed by North Atlanta (51) and Etowah (49.5).
Other Cobb finishers included Pope in 15th place with 19 points and Lassiter (23rd, 10).
The Kell boys finished in 17th place in the Class AAAAA meet in Columbus. The Longhorns did it on the strength of Thursday's field events with
Marqavious Saboor's fourth place in the triple jump, fifth place finishes by Jacob Salters (high jump) and Davion Hampton (long jump) and a sixth-place finish by Josh Barker (shot put).
In the Class A Division I meet in Rome, the Whitefield Academy boys finished 14th with a total of 17 points. It was led by Brenden Vanderpool's win in the pole vault on Thursday. The Wolfpack's 4x800 relay team finished sixth with a time of 8:29.49 on Saturday.
Mount Pisgah won the title with 70 points, 10 points ahead of runner-up Athens Christian (60) and Swainsboro (59) was third.
The Mount Bethel girls finished tied for 24th on the strength of Marai Bell's third place in the discus and seventh in the shot put on Thursday.
Athens Christian (62) won and was followed by Oglethorpe County (56) and Mount Pisgah (52). Whitefield Academy (5) finished 28th.
