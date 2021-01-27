MARIETTA -- Luka Avaliani’s 22 points led Walton to its fourth straight victory, a 48-41 decision over North Paulding on Tuesday night in a region 3AAAAAAA matchup at Walton.
The win also broke the Wolfpack’s nine-game win streak.
Leading 11-8 heading to the second quarter, Walton’s Luke Flynn went on a 6-0 run by connecting on a pair of 3-pointers with just over 3 minutes left in the half. Flynn finished the game with 11 points.
Avaliani followed with his own 6-0 run by connecting on two foul shots and two field goals to help the Raiders build a 25-15 lead at the half.
“We rode the storm,” Walton coach Bo Abney said. “We kept fighting and kept playing as North Paulding kept the pressure.”
During the third quarter, Walton (15-3, 3-1 Region 3AAAAAAA) used a combined seven points from Avaliani and Carson Adler to push the lead to 12 at 32-20.
North Paulding (14-5, 4-1) rallied in the fourth quarter, outscoring the Raiders 21-13.
With under a minute to play left, Avaliani and Dylan Pumpian each made a pair of foul shots to extend the lead back to nine points at 48-39. The Raiders shot 7-of-9 from the line in the last 8 minutes.
With the victory, Walton moved within a half-game of North Paulding in the region standings, and the Raiders got an ounce of revenge as they fell to the Wolfpack 42-40 in the first meeting earlier this month.
Cherry led North Paulding with 20 points. Trey Harris finished with seven.
