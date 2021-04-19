Mack Mason’s drop goal from 34-meters in the 81st minute proved to be the difference as Austin-Gilgronis downed Rugby ATL 17-15 in Week 5 of the 2021 Major League Rugby season.
With the game tied 7-7 into the second half, Rowan Gouws found Mark O’Keeffe for a try to give Atlanta a 12-7 lead.
Austin would regain the lead when Connor Mooneyham, a former Life University standout chased down his own clearing kick and took it the distance to give the AG’s a 14-12 lead.
Atlanta retook the lead after an Austin penalty. The miscue set up Robert Petzer’s penalty kick from 43-meters out for a 15-15 advantage in the 79th minute.
Rugby ATL (2-3) will host New Orleans Gold on Saturday. Tickets can be purchased at https://rugbyatl.rugby/tickets/
