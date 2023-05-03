The Atlanta Braves have dealt with quite a few questions in their rotation already, but when it came to finding a reliable fifth man, it turns out they had the solution all along.
Bryce Elder picked up where he left off in 2022 to help solidify the starting staff. With half a dozen starts under his belt, it appears he has actually gotten better.
After handcuffing the Miami Marlins across seven scoreless innings Tuesday, not only does Elder own a staff-best 1.75 ERA in 36 innings, but it is second-best in the National League and the fourth-best ERA in the major leagues.
Elder is getting it done despite not possessing the arsenal of Max Fried or the pure stuff of Spencer Strider.
When Fried landed on the injured list after the very first game of the season, Elder was called upon to fill the void. He responded by working into the sixth inning in each of his first six starts of the season while going unscored upon in four of those.
“It’s been awesome,” Braves manager Brian Snitker said of Elder’s performance. “It’s kind of what you hope for, somebody who’s one of your guys that you drafted and developed to step up and start getting it. It’s a good feeling organizationally when you have a guy like that who’s continuing to work, done what he’s done, and maturing and figuring things out.”
It would appear Elder, who, despite his surname, is just 23 years old and currently the youngest pitcher on the Atlanta staff, has figured out what works for him quite well over the course of 15 career starts.
Though he struggled with command and control in his first taste of the big leagues last season, Elder has pounded the strike zone and started attacking hitters since returning last August.
Over a three-start stretch before being optioned back to Triple-A Gwinnett in April 2022, Elder issued 14 walks in 13 1/3 innings and failed to reach the fifth inning in any of those outings.
Since then, Elder has issued three walks in just three of his last 12 starts and pitched at least five innings in every single one of them. That includes his first career complete game, a shutout of the Washington Nationals last September.
Elder has enjoyed a great deal of success utilizing a four-pitch mix that rarely tops 90 mph. Instead of depending on velocity to overpower hitters, he locates his fastball, changes speeds and relies on groundballs to his defense to navigate opposing lineups.
Despite the relatively quick turnaround, impressive performances and even the team-leading stats, Snitker maintains a reasonable expectation of Elder each time out.
“The same thing,” Snitker said. “Just, hopefully, he stays the course and doesn’t try to do any more or less than he’s been doing.”
Atlanta came into the spring with Elder, Ian Anderson and Michael Soroka lined up as top candidates to fill the final spot in the starting rotation. A hamstring issue put Soroka behind schedule, while Elder and Anderson were each optioned to Gwinnett. That led the Braves to turn to rookies Jared Shuster and Dylan Dodd, both of whom are now back in Triple-A.
To complicate matters, Anderson made just one minor league start before it was determined he would need Tommy John surgery and will not pitch again until 2024.
Snitker often referenced the old adage that a club can never having too much pitching.
“I don’t know that you can ever have enough depth, because, at some point, everybody in the game, all the teams, it’s going to be tested,” Snitker said.
