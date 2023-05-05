Watching Spencer Strider pitch can be described in many ways.
When talking to his Atlanta Braves teammates and coaches about it, one word seems to come up more than any other.
Special.
Strider is putting together another incredible season on the strikeout front. He is among the major league leaders in strikeouts per nine innings and opponents’ batting average by a wide margin. All of this after blazing his way through a rookie campaign in 2022 that was reminiscent of Kerry Wood or Doc Gooden.
Through six starts this season -- all wins for the Braves -- Strider is 4-0 with a 2.57 ERA and 57 strikeouts in just 35 innings. That tells the story on the mound for the 24-year-old right-hander, but the strides he’s made behind the scenes have helped set Strider apart from his peers.
That all starts with preparation.
“I have a pretty condensed throwing program pregame," Strider said. "I don't buy into feeling too good or freak out if I'm not feeling good. I kind of do the same thing and set myself up consistently.”
That consistency in preparation has contributed to consistency in the strikeout column. Already this season, Strider has set a franchise record with nine consecutive starts with at least nine strikeouts, surpassing Hall of Famer John Smoltz’s mark from 1997.
Last year, Strider surpassed Smoltz's Braves record for strikeouts in a game with 16.
Strikeouts may have become his calling card, but Strider is quick to point out they are not his chief objective.
“You can strike out a lot of guys and not get a lot of wins or put up zeroes,” he said. “It’s just hopefully indicative of throwing strikes, getting ahead and using my full mix.”
That mix includes a fastball that hits triple digits and a slider that can be downright unfair to opposing lineups. Though he also dabbles with a changeup a few times per game, it is fair to say Strider has enjoyed his success largely built on two pitches.
That i uncommon for the majority of starting pitchers. It helps to have two elite pitches, however, of which Strider's fastball and slider certainly qualify.
In a no-hit bid against the Marlins on April 24, Miami manager Skip Schumaker likened the experience of hitting against Strider to that of facing a premier closer for eight innings.
“He (makes) guys have to make a decision,” Braves catcher Sean Murphy said of Strider’s arsenal. “When you've got stuff like that, it's tough to get up there and try to put a good swing on him. He's special.”
There’s that word again.
“It's very special,” Braves manager Brian Snitker said of what Strider is doing in seemingly every start. “You don't see that talent come around (often) because it's different. We've had hitters from other teams talk about hitting at him and how everything is continuing to improve, too.”
While Strider could very well strike out a dozen batters on a given night with pure stuff, he supplements that by preparing with Murphy, Travis d’Arnaud, pitching coach Rick Kranitz and catching coach Sal Fasano, then comparing strategies with that group throughout each start.
“He’s just so locked-in all the time,” Snitker ssaid. “Everything from his diet, the training regimen, everything that he does. He knows himself. That's the thing that's probably as impressive as anything as a young pitcher.”
In a short amount of time with Atlanta, Strider has gone from a pitcher who first attracted attention from radar gun readings to one completely committed to the craft.
“The consistency in what he does (to prepare) is as special as what he's done on the mound, I think," Snitker said.
