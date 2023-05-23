CUMBERLAND -- When things are going well, Austin Riley is able to take a rather simple approach to hitting.
The problem this season is that things, so far, have not been going the way the Atlanta Braves' star third baseman would like.
“I think it’s trusting my ability, trusting my plan and my approach,” Riley said of the strategy that works best for him at the plate. “Hitting the last month, I’ve kind of gotten away from that.”
There are myriad of factors that could lead a hitter astray over the course of the season. Riley has explored several in order to find the best plan of attack or simply eliminate the causes behind his slow start.
Some factors are in his control, while others will require adjustments to garner better results.
“I’m doing a little bit too much searching versus just trusting my cage routine,” Riley said of his approach this season. “I also feel like I’m getting pitched a little bit differently than what I’m used to. I feel like it’s more of anything at any time. There’s no type of sequence to anything.”
While Riley can work on that routine in the batting cage to refine his swing, getting comfortable with how he is being pitched is a work in progress for every hitter throughout both season and career.
Riley has been an MVP candidate for Atlanta the past two years, but 2023 has been a bit of a slog in the early going. Through 46 games, his .253 batting average and .404 slugging percentage were a far cry from the numbers Riley is accustomed to posting.
That dip in production put the slugger on a quest for answers, which has yielded some promising theories.
Riley believes he has identified the culprits that sapped his power. He has been getting jammed too often while his swing has not provided enough lift, evidenced by the nine double plays he has grounded into already this year.
“The biggest thing was I was diving towards the plate,” Riley said. “When I was diving towards the plate, it was either a big push, which created a lot of jams on the fastball, or I was pulling out of everything and there was just a rollover (groundball). I’ve never grounded into this many double plays. Obviously, the launch angle hasn’t been there. So, those are two areas that are new to me.”
Riley does not feel the need to go back to the drawing board the way he did a few years ago, when he was struggling to adjust to major league pitching after a red-hot start to his career in 2019.
These days, Riley is more in search of refinements -- or "bugs" as he calls them.
“The biggest adjustment that I’m having to make is just when I’m loading, to load more with my hands and not getting my body into it,” Riley said. “When I was turning in, it was either a push or I was having to come out of (my swing) to get some clearance to work. That just tied me up, but I think we’ve caught the bug.”
While working with Braves hitting coaches Kevin Seitzer and Bobby Magallanes this season, Riley also sought the input of Mike Brumley, the man he credits with helping him unlock his potential at the plate.
Brumley was an eight-year major league veteran with six clubs from 1987-95 during his playing career. He served as Atlanta's minor league hitting instructor when he helped Riley find consistency following his rookie season, and Brumley still works with Riley during the winter.
According to Riley, all of those hitting voices are in agreement.
"Everybody seems to point to that same thing -- the body turning in," Riley said. "Those guys have been all hands on deck. We’re onto something. It’s just a matter of getting it more consistent now."
Riley started showing signs of getting back to what has worked so well over the past week.
He launched a long two-run homer against the Texas Rangers on May 15 -- his seventh of the season but only his second of the month. Riley has also enjoyed three multi-hit performances and batted .313 over an eight-game stretch coming into the series against the Los Angeles Dodgers.
“It’s the game of adjustments,” Riley said. “Pitchers are making adjustments and I have to make adjustments to them. I feel like, in the last week or so, I’m starting to do that. Hopefully, we’re on the outskirts of this thing.”
Those adjustments can be easy to identify but difficult to implement, a challenge major league hitters face on a daily basis.
“I’ve obviously created a bad habit, not knowing it,” Riley said. “It’s tough to think about something (to change) and then try to hit 97 mph. It’s one of those things where I have to do my cage work and trust it to go out (into the game). I may take four swings in an at-bat, two of them may be what I want and two of them may be back to diving. It’s just building that muscle memory of trying to break that habit.”
Riley has played in each of the Braves’ first 46 games of the season. He prides himself on being in the lineup, regardless of where his name appears in the batting order. Riley believes getting those at-bats is the key to finding the answers he is looking for and getting comfortable at the plate again.
“I want to be in there every day,” Riley said. “You’re one swing away from going off. The more at-bats I can get, the quicker I’m going to figure it out, and the more I’m going to be able to help this team. Now that I think we’ve found the bug, it’s just more about needing reps and being conscious of it. I think it’ll eventually get to where I want to be.”
