The Atlanta Braves will give away an Andruw Jones bobblehead on the night of his number retirement ceremony.
The bobblehead will showcase Jones’ legendary swing as he stands on the No. 25. The first 15,000 fans through the gates at Truist Park, before the Braves take on the Pittsburgh Pirates on Sept. 9, will receive the figurine.
One of the most successful outfielders in Braves history, Jones signed with the Braves in 1993 as an amateur free agent and made his major league debut in August 1996. Two months later, at the age of 19, he became the youngest player to hit a home run in the World Series, when he hit two in Game 1 of the 1996 Fall Classic against the New York Yankees.
During his 12 seasons with the Braves, Jones won 10 straight Gold Glove Awards and was voted to the All-Star Team five times. Additionally, in 2005, he won the Silver Slugger Award, the NL Hank Aaron Award and the Major League Player of the Year.
Jones finished his major league career with 1,933 hits, 1,289 RBIs and 434 home runs. He was inducted into the Braves Hall of Fame in 2016.
The Braves have previously retired 10 numbers to honor the legendary figures who enriched baseball while representing the organization. The retired numbers, displayed on a left-field facade in Truist Park, include Dale Murphy (3), Bobby Cox (6), Chipper Jones (10), Warren Spahn (21), John Smoltz (29), Greg Maddux (31), Phil Niekro (35), Eddie Mathews (41), Hank Aaron (44) and Tom Glavine (47). Jackie Robinson's No. 42 has been retired by all major league clubs.
