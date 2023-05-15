The Atlanta Braves are currently facing the unenviable task of replacing two stalwarts of the starting rotation. With a pair of bumpy bullpen games already behind them and limited minor league options to turn to, the Braves will have to find a way to cover some critical innings for an indeterminate amount of time.
When Max Fried and Kyle Wright landed back on the injured list, Atlanta lost two-fifths of a rotation that finally seemed to be getting healthy as the calendar turned to May. Instead, Atlanta’s bullpen has shouldered the burden of still more innings in the immediate aftermath.
“We’re in kind of a difficult situation here,” Braves manager Brian Snitker said. “We’ve got to try and maneuver and work through the best we can... Just going to have to adjust and adapt and do things daily or a couple of days down the road.”
Those bullpen games against the Boston Red Sox and Toronto Blue Jays each resulted in a loss, though a lack of offense played a role in the former while poor defense contributed to the latter. It did not help matters that closer Raisel Iglesias had rough outings in each of those games as well.
While far from the ideal scenario, a handful of well-timed off-days allowed the Braves to employ the bullpen game strategy. Those will be in short supply once Atlanta begins its upcoming home stand on Friday, which kicks off a run of 13 consecutive games without a scheduled day off.
The Braves may rethink things in order to find some stability for the entire pitching staff.
“It’s just going to have to be a work in progress going forward,” Snitker said of the pitching plans. “I don’t think we can look ahead and say when it’s going to be a bullpen game, because it may not work that way when you get to that point.”
That underscores the importance of internal options from the minor leagues stepping into the rotation at some point.
Jared Shuster has found success since returning to Triple-A Gwinnett after struggling in two starts to open the season with Atlanta, posting a 3.28 ERA. Dylan Dodd has not been as effective, pitching to a 7.83 ERA in five minor league outings, though he did give the Braves a quality start in Miami on May 4.
While the spring training results were promising for both men, the struggles they encountered in a brief time with Atlanta present reason to wonder if either Shuster or Dodd is capable of providing the kind of stability the Braves need at the moment.
Then there is Michael Soroka.
Still just 25 years old, his journey back to the major leagues is nearing three years. A twice-torn Achilles tendon and other assorted minor injury setbacks have sidelined the talented right-hander, who last appeared during the COVID 19-shortened 2020 season when he was Atlanta’s opening day starter.
Soroka has flashed the velocity and pitch mix that made him an All-Star in 2019 but has not posted numbers that line up with that stuff. He is 0-2 with a 5.47 ERA, seven walks and 22 strikeouts across 24-2/3 innings in six starts with Gwinnett. After the club opted to take it slow with his pitching schedule to start the season, Soroka recently began pitching on four days’ rest.
Atlanta is in the midst of a long stretch of interleague play – 14 consecutive games against American League opponents, each with postseason aspirations. When that string finally ends, the Braves will welcome the suddenly resurgent Los Angeles Dodgers and Philadelphia Phillies to Truist Park.
This patch of the schedule presents Atlanta’s greatest challenge of the season, but the Braves weathered a similar storm on the biggest possible stage. An injury to Charlie Morton forced Atlanta to throw a pair of bullpen games in the 2021 World Series.
“It’s kind of where we were then, too, even in the World Series,” Snitker said of the similarities. “It was kind of the situation we were in. I think more than anything we’d rather have a bona fide starter, but looking back I don’t think we did. So, we made the best of the situation, and it worked out.”
Of course, there is quite a difference in covering for one series, no matter the stakes, and dealing with a starting pitching shortage for a number of weeks or months. Time will tell how Atlanta solves this puzzle.
