Injuries continue to plague the Atlanta Braves over the first five weeks of the season, and no group has been hit harder than the starting rotation.
On Wednesday, Kyle Wright was removed from his start against the Miami Marlins in the top of the third inning with a shoulder issue. Braves pitching coach Rick Kranitz noticed a dip in Wright's velocity and summoned manager Brian Snitker and the Atlanta medical staff to check on Wright before the decision was made to lift the righty from the game.
It turned out to be a recurrence of the right shoulder discomfort that led to a cortisone shot in January and forced Wright to begin the season on the injured list. Atlanta placed Wright back on the 15-day IL on Thursday and called up lefty Dylan Dodd to start the series finale against the Marlins.
Wright, who led the majors with 21 victories last season and recorded Atlanta's only win in the postseason, has yet to record a win in five starts in 2023. The team says he will be reevaluated when the club returns to Atlanta.
Ozuna finds success back in Miami
Embattled slugger Marcell Ozuna showed some signs of finally finding his stroke in the place his career began.
The former Marlins outfielder opened the three-game series with two hits Tuesday against reigning NHL Cy Young Award winner Sandy Alcantara, whom he was traded for in 2017 in a swap with Miami and the St. Louis Cardinals.
Ozuna followed that up with two home runs, including a grand slam, and five RBIs against Miami in Wednesday’s 14-6 victory. That jolt doubled his home run total and helped Ozuna raise his batting average by 62 points in just two days’ time, though it still sat well below .200 for the season.
Snitker and the Braves have maintained hope since the spring that Ozuna would find the form that made him a key player for Atlanta in 2020 and led to a four-year, $65 million extension.
"If he can find it, he can definitely be a force," Snitker said. "It's hard to go through that for him. I know that. It's not easy when you're used to performing and it's not the same level that he's used to, but on his behalf, he's continuing to work at it."
Harris dealing with knee issue
Not only did the Braves lose Wright on Wednesday, but center fielder Michael Harris II gave the club a scare when he took a tumble in the sixth inning.
Harris appeared to hyperextend his right knee just after crossing the first base bag, falling to the ground. He remained down for a few moments before being helped to his feet and then leaving the field under his own power.
Harris, who was 2-for-4 and hit his first homer of the season prior to his departure, was not in the Atlanta lineup for the series finale in Miami on Thursday, after suffering what the club is calling a jammed right knee. He recently returned from a 19-game stint on the IL with a lower back strain.
The Braves hope to have Harris back during the weekend series against the Baltimore Orioles.
