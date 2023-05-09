Shortstop Orlando Arcia made a somewhat surprising return from the injured list Sunday, helping Atlanta Braves claim a 3-2 win and a series victory over the Baltimore Orioles.
Back on the field for the first time since April 12, he went 1-for-4 while showing off his arm and instincts on the defensive side.
Arcia's quick reaction to cut down Jorge Mateo at third base on a fielder's choice in the top of the 10th inning helped put down a Baltimore rally and was a key play in the marathon game won by the Braves in 12 innings.
It was also an instant reminder of just how much consistency Arcia brings to the Atlanta infield on a regular basis.
No position was the subject of more offseason conversation than shortstop. Incumbent Dansby Swanson joined the Chicago Cubs, leaving in free agency after a memorable six-year stint as Atlanta's starting shortstop.
Arcia entered the spring as a dark horse candidate to take over at short, but ended up winning the job and earning a three-year contract extension to boot.
The Braves were rewarded for their decision by Arcia's steady defensive play and offensive upside over the season's first two weeks. All of that was put on hold, however, when he was hit by a pitch and suffered a micro-fracture in his left wrist on April 12 against the Cincinnati Reds.
Recovery time for that injury can vary and the club had yet to specify a timetable for Arcia's return as recently as Friday. He resumed baseball activities after having a hard cast removed on April 24.
It was at that time Arcia told members of the media that he hoped to rejoin the team on the current home stand, a goal that seemed ambitious at the time.
Sure enough, without a rehab assignment but after some encouraging late-week workouts, the Braves welcomed their starting shortstop back to the lineup less than four weeks after losing him to the IL.
That move put an end to Vaughn Grissom's time in the big leagues for now. While a highly regarded young talent, Grissom struggled in his first stint at shortstop in the majors. He committed six errors, did not hit a home run, and drove in just five runs in his 19 games for Atlanta.
Fellow infielder Braden Shewmake, who made his major league debut on Friday, will remain with the big league club in a reserve role with veteran utilityman Ehire Adrianza on the IL with right elbow inflammation.
