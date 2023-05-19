Atlanta Braves base runner Michael Harris II (23) reacts with teammate Ronald Acuna Jr. (13) after homering during the second inning of a MLB game against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot Park, in Miami, Florida, on Wednesday, May 3, 2023.
Ozzie Albies (1) of the Atlanta Braves rounds the bases after hitting a home run against the Miami Marlins during the second inning at loanDepot park on May 2, 2023, in Miami, Florida. (Megan Briggs/Getty Images/TNS)
Atlanta Braves base runner Michael Harris II (23) reacts with teammate Ronald Acuna Jr. (13) after homering during the second inning of a MLB game against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot Park, in Miami, Florida, on Wednesday, May 3, 2023.
The Atlanta Braves were set to begin a pivotal 10-game homestand against the Seattle Mariners on Friday, looking to reverse their fortunes following a challenging two-city road trip.
After being swept last weekend by the Toronto Blue Jays, Atlanta bounced back to win two of three in a series against the Texas Rangers.
Despite some struggles, the Braves came into Friday owning the best road record in the majors at 17-7 and the largest divisional lead as well. Atlanta carried a 4½-game lead over the suddenly surging Miami Marlins in the National League East standings into the weekend.
The Braves are wrapping up a string of 14 consecutive games against American League opponents as they welcome the Mariners to Truist Park for the first time since 2017. The clubs squared off in Seattle last season, as Atlanta dropped two of three at T-Mobile Park.
While the Braves have played well on the road to start the season, they are just 10-9 at Truist Park as they begin their longest homestand to date. They are set to play 10 games in all -- three against Seattle, three against the Los Angeles Dodgers and then four with the division rival Philadelphia Phillies.
Lee plays key role in bullpen
As the Braves continue to weather a steady stream of injuries, they are relying on one of the unsung heroes from 2022 to step up and cover some important innings again this season.
After posting a 2.13 ERA in 46 games as a rookie last year, left-hander Dylan Lee remains a key piece of the bullpen in 2023. In 20 appearances thus far, Lee has posted a 3.10 ERA across 20 1/3 innings, striking out 23 batters against just seven walks.
Lee had just two career appearances before making major league history in 2021, when he became the first pitcher to make his first career start in the World Series. Though he did not escape the first inning in Game 4 against the Houston Astros, Atlanta went on to win the game and the series.
“He kind of burst onto the scene, and nobody knew who he was,” Braves manager Brian Snitker said. “He’s come a long way since (2021) in his growth -- confidence, pitch mix and stuff like that, refining his breaking ball. He’s come a long way.”
Braves add familiar face
Fan favorite Charlie Culberson is back with the Braves after fellow utility player Ehire Adrianza was placed on the 60-day injured list with a left shoulder strain Friday.
That cleared a spot for Culberson on the 40-man roster, while infielder Braden Shewmake was optioned back to Gwinnett on Thursday to make room on the active roster.
Culberson, 34, played for Atlanta from 2018-20 and rejoins the club after spending two seasons with the Texas Rangers and this spring with the Tampa Bay Rays. He was batting .204 while playing mostly first and third base in 24 games for Triple-A Gwinnett this season.
