CUMBERLAND -- The Atlanta Braves have racked up two things with great frequency so far in 2023.
Wins and injuries.
With staff ace Max Fried joining Kyle Wright on the injured list this week, Atlanta once again finds itself trying to overcome the losses of key contributors. Only this time, it feels like there is a fair amount of uncertainty as to just how long they will be without the services of both men.
Fried felt some soreness in his left forearm late in his Friday start against the Baltimore Orioles. That discomfort lingered into the following day, prompting him to consult with the Braves medical staff and resulting in his second stint on the injured list already this season.
While Fried bounced back from the hamstring ailment in a couple of weeks, he admitted there is not a clear timetable for his return from the forearm strain that will shut him down from throwing for a while.
“We’re not trying to put any timelines on anything,” Fried said. “The priority is to get back, get healthy and make sure this doesn’t happen again. We took imaging and everything as far as structurally looks really good, so that was very encouraging. Now, it’s just about letting the muscle heal and rest and make sure I build up properly so I can come back and finish strong.”
Wright was placed on the IL with shoulder inflammation for the second time this season after exiting his start against the Miami Marlins on the recent road trip. An MRI came back clean, but there is no timetable for Wright’s return either.
Braves manager Brian Snitker piloted his club to the best record in the National League over the first five weeks of the season, but all the injuries have certainly made it challenging.
Snitker, a veteran of more than four decades in baseball, continuously acknowledges that injuries are just part of the game, part of the season and part of the challenge on the road to winning a World Series.
“It’s just what you do here,” he said. “It’s what we go through every year. There are always challenges, and it’s never easy. There are always obstacles, and you just kind of huddle up and see what’s the best possible way forward to make it work the best we can.”
Other arms stepped up when Fried and Wright missed time in April. Still more will need to step up in order to fill those two voids in the current Atlanta rotation. Spencer Strider, Charlie Morton and Bryce Elder are still in place and have given the Braves a chance to win each time they have taken the mound.
Though it may be easy to expect even more from those three men with Fried and Wright unavailable, Snitker said that is actually the last thing he wants that group to concern itself with -- even a veteran like Morton, the elder statesman of the rotation, who has pitched in plenty of big games over the course of his career.
“Charlie is very important regardless of if those guys go down or not,” Snitker said, “but you don’t want him to think that he has to do anything more than he normally does. Spencer doesn’t have to do that. Bryce doesn’t have to do that. They just need to do their thing, do what they can control, and not worry about the rest. We’ll worry about all that. They just need to worry about what they’re doing and not trying to do something different from what they have been, because what they’ve been doing has been really, really good.”
Atlanta’s pitching depth has been tested time and again already. Not only are Fried and Wright once again on the IL, but Ian Anderson underwent season-ending elbow surgery in April. That leaves youngsters Jared Shuster and Dylan Dodd, along with the comeback bid of Michael Soroka, as the main candidates to help out now.
Braves general manager Alex Anthopoulos will no doubt search for other pieces, but May is typically not the time to find a willing trade partner. Most clubs will be evaluating their playoff chances in advance of the major league trade deadline Aug. 1.
Even teams off to a poor start typically opt to hold onto their more valuable trade commodities, in hopes of cashing in those chips when the market reaches a fever pitch later this summer.
“We’ve got extremely talented arms,” Fried said. “It’ll be a good opportunity for those guys to get out there, be able to have some reps, gain some confidence. ... I know I’m extremely confident in those guys being able to go out there, and I’ll give them as much encouragement as I possibly can. I know that this team is still going to be really good, and we’re going to win a lot of games. I’m just excited to get back out there with them.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Remember the human. Show other commenters the respect they deserve as human beings. If you wouldn't say it in a crowded room full of people you don't know, don't say it here. Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.