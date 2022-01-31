Atlanta United announced Sunday the club has loaned midfielder Ezequiel Barco to Club Atlético River Plate in the Argentina top flight for the 2022 season.
Atlanta retains Barco's contract rights beyond this season.
"Ezequiel has been an important part of our success over the last four seasons," Atlanta United Vice President and Technical Director Carlos Bocanegra said. "He helped us win three trophies and is coming off the best season of his young career. We felt that this move made sense for both Ezequiel and the club and we wish him continued success during his loan at River Plate."
Barco joined Atlanta United in January 2018 from Club Atlético Independiente after making over 50 appearances in his first two professional seasons and winning the 2017 Copa Sudamericana. In Atlanta, Barco helped the club to win MLS Cup, U.S. Open Cup and Campeones Cup titles and was named an MLS All-Star in 2018 and 2019. Barco has gone on to make 107 appearances across all competitions for Atlanta, the seventh-most in club history.
He's coming off a stellar 2021 campaign where the midfielder recorded career-highs with seven goals and eight assists and was recognized on the MLSsoccer.com Team of the Week on six occasions. Barco has 17 goals and 17 assists in his MLS regular season career overall.
On the International stage, Barco has made 21 appearances with Argentina's youth national teams, including playing in every match of the 2021 Olympic Games in Tokyo for Argentina.
