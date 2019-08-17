The Swope Park Rangers deflected a ball into their own net, ultimately providing the difference Friday in Atlanta United 2's 2-1 win at Fifth Third Bank Stadium.
Up 1-0, Atlanta (5-13-5) extended its lead in the 74th minute. After coming on as a substitute, Kevin Kratz delivered a free kick to the left side of the box as he looked for teammate George Bello, but Swope Park’s Jacob Davis headed the ball over goalkeeper John Pulskamp’s head and into the net.
After a scoreless first half, Atlanta got on the board in the 58th minute.
After making a save, United goalkeeper Brendan Moore rolled the ball to Bello, who dribbled to midfield and found Luiz Fernando. Fernando then sent a cross into the box, where Jackson Conway split a pair of defenders and scored a goal in his third consecutive game.
Atlanta had chances in the first half, with a shot by Powder Springs native Andrew Carleton saved on a dive by Pulskamp, and Will Reilly's shot narrowly outside the left post.
Swope Park (3-13-6), the top affiliate of MLS' Sporting Kansas City, scored in the 87th minute, when Wilson Harris converted off an assist by Jacob Davis.
Atlanta will return for another home game Saturday against Hartford Athletic.
