Atlanta United 2 forward Bienvenue Kanakimana was voted USL Championship Player of the Week on Tuesday, recognizing him for his hat trick last Friday.
Kanakimana scored three goals in Atlanta’s 4-2 win against Loudoun United at Fifth Third Bank Stadium. The 19-year-old from Burundi, on loan from a team in the Czech Republic, has scored six goals in his last three matches.
After Atlanta fell behind 1-0 on Friday, Kanakimana leveled the match in the 19th minute after Will Vint fed him a pass that he finished with a low shot at the near post.
Loudoun regained the lead in the 24th minute on an own goal, but Kanakimana again equalized 4 minutes later.
After Laurent Kissiedou and George Bello brought the ball down the field, Bello took a shot that was blocked and rolled away from goal. Kanakimana came in for the loose ball and unleashed a strike from outside of the box that soared into the top-left corner.
Kanakimana completed his hat trick and scored the game-winner in the 70th minute.
Wesly Decas received a pass near midfield and quickly found Kanakimana making a run down the left wing. Kanakimana dribbled into the box and slotted a low shot past Loudoun's Calle Brown to complete just the second hat trick in Atlanta United 2 history.
Kanakimana received 60% of the player of the week voting by a national panel of media representing every USL Championship market. It was just the second time that an Atlanta United 2 player had won the award.
MARTINEZ WINS MLS AWARD
Atlanta United forward Josef Martinez was voted the MLS Player of the Month for the month of July.
After returning from Copa América, the 26-year-old Venezuelan scored seven goals in five matches in July. He has scored in nine consecutive MLS games, equaling the record he set last season and shares with the Portland Timbers' Diego Valeri.
Martinez had a pair of two-goal games in July and has tallied the most multi-goal games in MLS since 2017 with 17, seven more than Los Angeles FC's Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who is second.
Martinez also broke former New York City FC striker David Villa’s record of 63 goals in a player’s first three MLS seasons. On Sunday against Los Angeles Galaxy, Martinez scored his 68th regular-season goal, matching Bradley Wright-Phillips record for most goals in any three-year span in league history.
Martinez’s 18 goals this season trail only Los Angeles FC's Carlos Vela in his defense of his MLS scoring title.
The Player of the Month award is Martinez’s first for 2019. He was the only player to win twice in 2017 and was selected twice again in 2018.
