Atlanta United announced Matt Lawrey as its new academy director, replacing Tony Annan.
Lawrey will oversee soccer operations for the Marietta-based Atlanta UTD Academy and its teams, as well as Atlanta United 2.
Atlanta hired from within to fill the academy director vacancy left when Annan became the men's soccer coach at South Carolina.
Lawrey has been with the club since 2016 and has proven himself in many roles along the way. Lawrey was the under-12 coach before being promoted to the U-15s (2017) and U-19s (2020). He also was promoted to academy manager, a position that he has served since January 2019.
“Matt has played an integral role in our Academy’s success over the last five years and has a thorough understanding of our program and it’s direction,” Atlanta United technical director Carlos Bocanegra said in a release. “He has more than 10 years of managerial experience in youth soccer and has emerged as a real leader in our academy structure. We’re confident in his ability to make a seamless transition to this role.”
Lawrey’s soccer background dates back to his days as a player. He played collegiately at the University of Mary Washington in Fredericksburg, Virginia, before becoming an assistant coach there in 2011.
After his stint at Mary Washington, Lawrey went on to coach at Stafford Soccer Club and Prince William Soccer Virginia. He was voted Positive Coaching Alliance Double-Goal National Coach of the Year in 2013 for his time in Virginia.
Lawrey said he is excited for the next step in his career.
“This is a wonderful opportunity for our Academy to continue the hard work and success that Tony Annan has built over the last five years,” Lawrey said in the release. “Our goal is to promote and celebrate the top young players in the Southeast, as well as help grow the game in Atlanta and the surrounding communities. Tony has set us up to succeed. Our staff is ready to continue his hard work.”
With Lawrey’s promotion came a lot of changes to coaching staff within the academy. Zach Herold will take over as the U-17s coach for Jack Collison, who was recently named Atlanta United 2 head coach. Also on Lawrey’s staff will be Steve Covino (U-15s), Nathan Smith (U-14s), Omar Jarun (U-13s), Kellington Bodie (U-12s) and Lewis Sharpe (goalkeeping coach).
