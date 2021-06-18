Atlanta United announced a tour of its new special uniform through four metro-Atlanta locations over the next two weeks.
The tour will make stops in Buford (Saturday), Clarkston (June 23), Newnan (June 25 and Canton (June 30), with the team's Unity Kit for sale to fans at each location.
The team revealed the United Kit on Thursday at the National Center for Civil and Human Rights near Mercedes-Benz Stadium. According to a release, the kit "features 13 messages of unity in 11 global languages that pay homage to the power of the beautiful game and its power to unite all people. The color is a distinctive, deep red and orange cement, a nod to the Georgia red clay that serves as a common ground we all stand on. Each message of unity ripples outward through the wavy 5-Stripes, carrying the voice of our city around the globe. Inside the collar, the words 'A City United' are a statement that we are unbreakable when we stand together as one."
Adidas is partnering with Atlanta United to give back to the community at each location. In the tour stop at Canton Park on East Main Street, the Cherokee County Youth Foundation will be given equipment to make the game more accessible to all. The gifted equipment includes 100 pieces of equipment such as soccer balls, water bottles and various attire.
Fans unable to attend any of the events can purchase the Unity Kit online at www.MLSStore.com and at Atlanta United’s Team Store locations.
