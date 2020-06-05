The United Soccer League Championship announced that the league's Board of Governors had voted to return to play this summer.
The provisional return date for the league, which includes Atlanta United 2, has been set for July 11 barring any changes.
Only one week of the season was played before the league postponed operations March 12 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Atlanta United 2, which plays its games at Fifth Third Bank Stadium in Kennesaw, started the season with a loss, but coach Stephen Glass said he planned on having his team prepared for the season restart.
“We are motivated by the Board of Governors decision to move towards a return to play in 2020,” Glass said in a release. “We have been preparing for the league’s return through individual workouts for the last month and are excited to take the field in a safe environment.
By the time play resumes, Atlanta United 2 will have missed 16 games of its 2020 schedule. At this time, the league has not said whether the teams will pick up the schedule as it was created -- Atlanta United 2 was scheduled to host Hartford Athletic on July 15 -- or whether a revised schedule will be announced.
The USL plans on taking a careful approach to the season revamp, saying the return to play will be conducted in strict alignment with local and state public health guidelines. The league has also announced that it is in close and constant contact with the players association.
