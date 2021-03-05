The USL Championship soccer league announced Atlanta United 2 will compete in the Central Division of its 2021 regular-season alignment.
The second-tier USL Championship will consist of 31 teams, each divided into four divisions: Central and Atlantic in the Eastern Conference, and Mountain and Pacific Division in the Western Conference.
Atlanta United 2 will compete in a division six-time Eastern Conference finalist Louisville City FC, Indy Eleven, Birmingham Legion FC, Memphis 901 FC, FC Tulsa, OKC Energy FC and Sporting Kansas City II.
In the Atlantic Division are the Tampa Bay Rowdies, Miami FC, Charleston Battery, Charlotte Independence, Hartford Athletic, Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC, Loudoun United FC and New York Red Bulls II.
The clubs will be set to start a 32-game regular-season schedule that will span over 27 weeks. A flexible schedule will allow clubs to start playing anywhere between April 24 and May 15.
Atlanta United 2 will play each of its division opponents four times -- twice at home and twice on the road. In the Central Division, as well as the Atlantic and Pacific, the four remaining games will be played against regional or cross-conference opponents.
Atlanta United 2's regular-season schedule will be announced in the coming weeks, with the team expected to return for a third season at Fifth Third Bank Stadium on the Kennesaw State campus.
