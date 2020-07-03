Atlanta United 2 on Thursday announced its schedule for the remainder of the USL Championship season.
After playing its lone game March 8 in a 1-0 loss to the Charleston Battery, the team and league saw the season suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic. Nearly four months later, the USL announced plans to resume the season, placing Atlanta in a four-team Group H with Charleston, Miami FC and the Tampa Bay Rowdies.
After traveling to Tampa Bay on July 11, Atlanta will play its first home match July 18 when it hosts Memphis 901 FC at Fifth Third Bank Stadium in Kennesaw.
Because of the pandemic, the first two home games on July 18 and July 29 against Miami FC will be played with no fans in attendance. The club said it is working with the USL, Kennesaw State and local health officials to determine if fans will be able to attend matches later this season.
August will begin with a home match against Charleston before Atlanta heads to Birmingham Legion FC on Aug. 8 for one of its non-Group H matches. On Sept. 2, Atlanta will wrap up four consecutive road matches with a trip to Philadelphia Union II, while the final non-Group H encounter will see Atlanta host New York Red Bulls II on Sept. 23. The regular season will conclude Oct. 4 for Atlanta with a visit to Miami FC.
The top two teams from each group in the regular season will advance to the USL Championship playoffs, producing a field of 16 teams in a regionalized single-elimination bracket. Group winners will be paired with group runners-up in the first round, with home-field advantage determined by record for the remainder of the bracket.
