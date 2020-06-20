The Atlanta professional sports community is using their platform to raise money for social justice education by hosting a virtual race for the National Center for Civil and Human Rights.
The Atlanta Track Club announced its partnership with the city's professional sports organizations -- the Atlanta Braves, Atlanta Dream, Atlanta Falcons, Atlanta Hawks and Atlanta United -- and will sponsor the One Team ATL virtual 5K. Registration is available for all fans to participate in the race on July 11 or 12.
A $30 registration fee will go toward the National Center for Civil and Human Rights. Participants will be able to run the 5K anywhere they would like and upload their results to the Atlanta Track Club’s website to see how they fared against other runners.
The local professional sports teams are using their platforms to fight against racial injustices. Atlanta Track Club Executive Director Rich Kenah said the Atlanta sports community is honored to come together and use its voice to spread awareness about racism and inequality.
“The Atlanta Braves are honored to come together as a unified group with the other Atlanta professional sports teams and we love that fans of each team are uniting as well by participating in the One Team ATL virtual 5K,” Atlanta Braves President and CEO Derek Schiller said in a release. “In this unprecedented time of understanding and change, we are proud to join and unite against injustices here and around the world.”
The National Center for Civil and Human Rights has a stated mission of engaging people to
reflect on their own perspectives, be inspired to act on their own behalf or for others, and to
participate in transforming the future to regarding the advancement and protection of the civil
and human rights of all people.
“The Dream and our fans are humbled to do our part by creating awareness around social justice through the One Team ATL 5K with other professional sports teams in Atlanta,” president and general manager, Chris Sienko said. “The Center for Civil and Human Rights in Atlanta helps us to connect the American Civil Rights movement to the struggles of the Global Human Rights Movement.”
Limited registrations are available for The One Team ATL 5K with registration closing at 11:59
p.m. on Friday, July 10. Shirts and race bibs will be mailed prior to the event for all participants
who register before July 7.
“We look forward to teaming up with the Braves, Dream, Falcons, and United as well as Atlanta Track Club to unite the city of Atlanta around this virtual event to take stand for social justice during this time of social distancing,” chief marketing officer of the Atlanta Hawks said. “Black Lives Matter and this will be a great opportunity for fans to participate in a healthy activity and raise money for The Center for Civil and Human Rights as they continue programs that support education and meaningful change in our city.”
