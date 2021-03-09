Atlanta Country Club in east Cobb will host the fourth annual Larry Nelson Invitational on Monday.
Nine of the top high school golf teams from the state are scheduled to compete in the tournament hosted by Westminster. Other teams set to compete are Walton and Harrison, as well as Rivers Academy, St. Pius X, Creekview, Lovett, Carrollton and Cambridge.
“This will be our first real tournament, and we have a lot of young kids on the team this year, but we still expect to have a really good showing,” Harrison coach Travis Farmer said. “We are very lucky that we continue to be invited back and compete at such a prestigious tournament. It is great for competition and great for our team.”
The course, located just north of the Chattahoochee River, across the Cobb-Fulton county line from Sandy Springs, was a longtime host of the PGA Tour's Atlanta Classic, as well as the inaugural Players Championship in 1974.
Rivers Academy, a private school program based in Alpharetta, will be returning as the tournament's two-time defending champion.
“The boys are playing a lot of golf right now, and the guys are eager to play,” Walton coach Jim Rockwell said. “We are working on their skills by playing some of the more difficult courses in the area, and I’m very optimistic about the tournament.”
Nelson, a Kennesaw State graduate, member of the World Golf Hall of Fame and a three-time major champion, will attend the tournament and present trophies to the winning teams and low medalists.
The tournament is also designed as an opportunity for students to learn more about Nelson’s legacy as a player, a philanthropist and a Vietnam War combat veteran.
“I am proud and honored to host the 2021 Larry Nelson High School Invitational at Atlanta Country Club,” Nelson said in a release. “You will not find a better test of golf anywhere in the world, and I am looking forward to congratulating the team and the individual that turns in the lowest score.”
