The ASUN announced its 18-game schedule on Thursday afternoon for the 14-team league.
KSU begins its campaign with two home games against Central Arkansas on Dec. 31 and Eastern Kentucky on Jan. 2.
The Owls then travel to North Florida on Jan. 5 and then to conference newcomer Queens on Jan. 7. The team returns home where it will host Jacksonville on Jan. 12 and North Florida, for the second time in four games, on Jan. 14.
The late January schedule begins with another road trip, this time to Stetson on Jan. 19 and Florida Gulf Coast on Jan. 21. Those games are followed by a home stint where both KSU’s mens and womens teams will play a doubleheader against Austin Peay on Jan. 26. The Owls conclude January at home against Lipscomb on Jan. 28.
The Owls open February in Kentucky against Bellarmine on Feb. 2 and Eastern Kentucky on Feb. 4. The road trip finishes at Jacksonville State on Feb. 9.
KSU returns home Feb. 11 to play the Gamecocks for the second straight game. Two more home games against Liberty on Feb. 16 and Queens on Feb. 18, are the Owls’ final two regular season contests at home.
The regular season finishes with a two-game road trip to North Alabama on Feb. 22 and to Central Arkansas on Feb. 24. The ASUN Conference Tournament begins Feb. 27.
