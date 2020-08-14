The ASUN Conference on Friday did what had seemed to become the inevitable.
The conference, which includes Kennesaw State in all its sports except football, canceled its slate of fall sports and will attempt to reschedule them for the spring. In terms of the Owls, the programs affected include men's and women's cross country, women's soccer and volleyball.
"Obviously, this is a huge disappointment," ASUN commissioner Ted Gumbart said in a release. "Anyone who follows college sports understands the dynamics that brought us to this decision, but that doesn't mean we like it. My feelings right now? COVID stinks. If you weren't putting my words into a public release, I might put it another way."
The decision was made one day after NCAA president Mark Emmert made the announcement that no sanctioned national championship events would be held in the fall.
"This is not the outcome for fall sports anyone wanted, but I know our student-athletes will continue to persevere and start preparing to compete in the spring semester," Kennesaw State athletic director Milton Overon said in a release. "I look forward to working with the ASUN league office and its member institutions as we shift our focus to the spring to ensure our student-athletes have the opportunity to compete for championships. The health and safety of our student-athletes, individuals associated with our athletic programs and our campus environments will always be our number one priority.”
On Wednesday, the Big South, of which Kennesaw State is an associate member for football, made a similar announcement. The Big South, though, left open the option for its football-playing members to play up to four non-conference games.
Kennesaw State coach Brian Bohannon said in a statement Friday that the Owls would not be playing any games this fall.
“Our team was devastated to learn we wouldn’t have a fall season, but we are excited to have some clarity and hopefully the opportunity to compete for a conference and national championship in the spring," Bohannon said. "After exploring different options and listening to our team, we have decided to forego playing any games this fall and we will spend the semester preparing to put a championship product on the field in the spring. This was not an easy decision for our program, but the health and safety of our student-athletes will continue to be our top priority.”
On Friday, the Ohio Valley Conference became the last of the 13 Football Championship Subdivision conferences to postpone fall sports. Each conference has said it would attempt to play a spring football schedule.
At this point, it is unknown what a postseason format might look like, but Kennesaw State was the preseason favorite to win the Big South, and that is unlikely to change.
If the fall sports programs are able to play a schedule in the spring, Fifth Third Bank Stadium will be busy. In addition to the rescheduled Kennesaw State football and soccer seasons, the university's women's lacrosse also plays in the spring, as does the Atlanta United 2 professional soccer team.
