Kennesaw State's Bryson Armstong and Dorian Walker have been named to the Buck Buchanan Award watch list.
The Buchanan Award is presented each year to the best defensive player in the Football Championship Subdivision. Previous winners include former NFL players Dexter Coakley, Rashean Mathis, Jared Allen, Arthur Moats and Kyle Emanuel.
This is the third honor for Armstrong and Walker as they were also named preseason second team Hero All-Americans and preseason All-Big South First Team selections.
Armstrong enters his junior season as the Big South Preseason Defensive Player of the Year. Over the last two years, the former Kell High School standout won the 2016 Jerry Rice Award, which is given to the nation's best freshman player, and was named as a two-time Big South Conference First-Team selection at linebacker. In his first two seasons, he has totaled 176 tackles, 131 solo, 12 1/2 sacks, 19 tackles for loss, four interceptions and three forced fumbles.
Walker, who transferred to Kennesaw State from Georgia Tech following his freshman year, enters his senior season as the leader of the Owls secondary. In his two seasons with the program, he has 72 tackles and five interceptions.
Last year, the former Mount Paran Christian standout had three momentum changing plays including three interceptions and a fumble recovery.
Other prominent players on the Buchanan Award list include Jacksonville State safety Marlon Bridges, North Dakota State linebacker Jabril Cox, along with East Tennessee's defensive end Nasir Player and safety Tyree Robinson.
