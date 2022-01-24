Jan 10, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Latavious Brini (36) against the Alabama Crimson Tide in the 2022 CFP college football national championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Sam Pittman and Arkansas football added a sixth transfer Sunday and the fourth from within the SEC.
Georgia defensive back Latavious Brini announced his commitment to the Razorbacks via Instagram on Sunday.
Brini has one year of eligibility remaining following his fifth year with Georgia, in which the Bulldogs' elite defense helped win a national championship earlier this month.
Brini started 11 games at nickelback on that Georgia defense. He finished this season with 38 tackles, including 2.5 for loss. Arkansas has been in the market for an experienced player at nickel since starter Greg Brooks Jr. transferred to LSU earlier this month.
Brini joins Oklahoma receiver Jadon Haselwood, LSU edge rusher Landon Jackson, Alabama linebacker Drew Sanders, LSU corner Dwight McGlothern and South Florida quarterback Cade Fortin, who joins as a walk-on, as players to transfer to the Razorbacks.
Arkansas has lost more than a dozen players to the transfer portal this offseason and is also looking to replace a handful of players who have declared for the NFL Draft.
Its 2022 recruiting class, including the scholarship transfer players, stands at 25, leaving the Razorbacks with room to sign three more.
The signing period for high school athletes opens Feb. 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.