MARIETTA - Archer continued its strong play on the road this season with a 65-43 win over Walton in the second round of the Class AAAAAAA state playoffs.
The win helps the Tigers (20-9) advance to state quarterfinals where they will face Newton either Tuesday or Wednesday.
Archer began to take control of the game in the second quarter. Full-court pressure and aggressive man-to-man defense forced the Raiders into tough shots and one-and-done possessions. The Tigers took advantage by going on a 10-0 run to build a 33-20 lead going into halftime.
The physical defensive play continued in the second half. The pressure led to transition baskets that would not allow Walton an opportunity to get back in the game.
“We did a really good job executing,” Archer coach Joel Lecoeuvre said. "Coach Bo (Abney) does a good job with time possession, so we knew we were going to have to execute to kind of get a lead on them, they are one of those teams that if you’re playing from behind, they control the tempo. But well executed all around both offense and defense”
Tigers' guard Domani Harrison led all scorers for the night with 23 points, Christian Drummer had 19 points and Mark Peah finished with nine points.
The first quarter started evenly, but the Tigers quickly found their range from behind the 3-point line as they connected on five in the first quarter as they built a 17-13 lead.
As for the Raiders, Luke Flynn had a team-high 14 points. Parker Mayo added nine.
