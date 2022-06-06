KENNESAW – Apotheos FC tied the Georgia Storm 2-2 Saturday at North Cobb Christian.
The Storm controlled the game throughout the first half, putting heavy pressure on Apotheos and creating several scoring opportunities. Kevin Fitzgerald opened the scoring on a 20th minute free kick that struck the crossbar and went in to give the Storm a 1-0 lead.
“A big learning curve today was that we can’t be as slow and adaptive,” Apotheos coach Adam Reakes said. “We’ve got to be a bit more proactive and be on the front foot in the first half.”
Early in the second half, Apotheos defender Andreas Jackson pushed Storm attacker Danny de Lorijn in the box. The referee gave a penalty to the Storm and Fitzgerald fired it past Apotheos goalkeeper Nico Tzevelekos.
From there, Apotheos dominated play. In the 60th minute, striker Ethan Sassine fired a loose ball off the left post and in, cutting the Storm lead to 2-1.
Apotheos substitutes Bart Kooistra, Jorge Garcia and Blake White made a huge impact after coming on, adding creativity and directness to the attack and opening up the Storm defense. Kooistra scored an equalizer in the 88th minute after a run down the right wing to make the game 2-2.
“We have a great depth of squad here,” Reakes said. “We brought on a couple of substitutions, Bart Kooistra, Jorge Garcia, Blake White that came in and changed the game with their dynamism and the way that they attack the ball and kept us on the attack on the front foot.”
Five games into the club’s first season, Reakes said the club is off to a good start and is continuing to work on getting the community interested.
“I think it’s been excellent. I think the community and the crowd have been really good to us and the community is starting to galvanize around what we’ve got going here,” Reakes said. “I think it’s not as easy to just say, ‘Here's a soccer team, everyone come out and support it.’ But the ownership group here and the management and people behind the scenes are doing an excellent job.”
Apotheos is now 1-1-3 this season. Reakes points to inconsistency as a primary concern for the team, as it has struggled to put together a full 90-minute performance.
“Our pattern so far in our performances has been we wait until we go a goal down before we start to play and we can’t keep doing that, as good as we are,” Reakes said. “We can’t keep doing that for the rest of the season.”
The next Apotheos home game will be on June 18 at North Cobb Christian against Appalachian FC. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
