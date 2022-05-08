KENNESAW — Apotheos FC fell just short of a successful debut as the new Kennesaw-based soccer team lost to North Alabama SC 2-1 in the National Premier Soccer League season opener at North Cobb Christian’s Jacob Dennis Field on Saturday.
Patrick Guffey’s goal at the 88:45 mark in the second half proved to be the game winner for North Atlanta and sent the Locomotives to defeat in the franchise's first game.
While Apotheos dominated the action most of the way, and held North Alabama to just two shots on goal, the Huntsville, Alabama based squad made the most of its limited opportunities.
“(North Alabama SC was) very good,” Apotheos FC coach Adam Reakes said. “I think their conversion rate must have been a hundred percent – they had two shots on goal, two goals. I think the performance of our team overall was relatively good for a first game. So, if you look at it from a performance perspective, which I like to do, I’m not too disappointed. If I look at it from the score, I’m really upset. Two real mistakes cost us and on the other end (defensively), maybe we weren’t clinical enough. We still got quite a few players left to come in and so we’re going to strengthen up the next couple of weeks and that will really help us. But as a performance, I’m not disappointed. I think as a performance for a bunch of guys that maybe haven’t played together before, this is their first time, I’m not too disappointed.”
Apotheos controlled the action through most of the first half, keeping the ball in North Alabama's side of the field and getting several shots on goal.
However, it was North Alabama broke through with the first goal of the game when Dashun McDonald scored off of a cross from Nathan Strouth at the 41:28 mark of the first half to take a 1-0 lead.
The Locomotives finally got a break when Bart Kooidtra scored at 87:50 in the second half to tie the game at 1-all.
North Alabama came right back with Guffey’s goal just 25 seconds later for the game winning score.
It was the first game of a 10-game schedule for expansion Apotheos squad in the NPSL. The Locomotives will play games every Saturday from now until their regular-season finale on the road against the Georgia Storm in Carrollton on July 9.
Apotheos FC, which is made up mainly of college-age players, competes in the six-team Southeast Conference of the NPSL, along with North Alabama, the Georgia Storm, Appalachian FC of Boone, N.C., Georgia Revolution of McDonough and LSA Athletico Lanier of Gainesville.
For Reakes, the North Alabama game is only the first step for a team that only began practice two weeks ago and still in its early stage of development.
“We’ve got a lot of work to do,” Reakes said. “We’re very early. We don’t have the luxury of someone like North Alabama does, where they already have identified players that are local and they can have 11 or 12 or 13 come day one, where they know what to expect of them and stuff. We’re building brand new from scratch.”
The Locomotives will try again for their first win when they go on the road to take on Appalachian FC in their next contest next Saturday.
“Any coach and any competitors in the program are in the sport, because they want to win games,” Reakes said. “My goal is to win every single game we play. So, for me, I don’t look at a big goal – obviously if you win every game, you’re going to get rewards. So, for me, next Saturday, I’m looking forward to next Saturday against Appalachian FC away, that’s my next focus. Just one game at a time.
"There’s 10 games and I tell my boys that’s 10 Cup finals and that’s the way to look at it. We have to kind of get to the minutiae of let’s take one game at a time. At this level, with the condensed season, games are going to come thick and fast every Saturday and things are going to change. People are going to go away on vacation, people are going to get injured. It’s just the nature of the league. So, one game to the next, we may look completely different and you can only take each shot as it comes.”
