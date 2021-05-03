Things are starting to get serious.
As we head into the first full week of May, that means state championship events are on the horizon. Tennis will be the first sport to crown a champion this spring when the state title matches are played this weekend in Rome. The Mount Paran Christian girls have already advanced to the finals. They will either play First Presbyterian or Brookstone with their match set for 9 a.m.
Heading into Monday afternoon, the Walton girls had not yet played West Forsyth, but if the Lady Raiders were to win their semifinal match, which has to be completed by Tuesday, they would put themselves in position to win their 21st state championship. Waiting on the other side of the bracket is Lambert, the team that knocked off Walton in the state championship match in 2019.
Lacrosse is going to have two rounds of playoffs this week with the second round games being played Monday and Tuesday and then state quarterfinal matches either Thursday or Friday. Harrison host Buford in boys lacrosse on Monday. If the Hoyas would win, and Allatoona would beat West Forsyth on Tuesday, it would set up a Harrison-Allatoona state quarterfinal.
A similar situation could happen in girls lacrosse if Lassiter could upend perennial state power Milton and Allatoona upends Creekview. Perhaps the biggest in-county game this week will be Walton traveling to Hillgrove on Tuesday. The winner of that match will face off with the winner of Lambert and North Paulding.
Four teams are still alive in boys soccer. Walton, Campbell and Harrison will all play state quarterfinal games on Tuesday in Class AAAAAAA, while Allatoona plays in Class AAAAAA.
Three girls soccer teams will also play state quarterfinal matches. Harrison will host Roswell, Walton will travel to Dunwoody and Whitefield Academy will play the first quarterfinal game in program history when it hosts Atlanta International.
Baseball will be highlighted by the Region 6AAAAAAA powerhouses of Allatoona, Pope taking on their counterparts from a loaded Region 8AAAAAA. The Buccaneers will host Winder-Barrow, which has the No. 1 high school prospect in the country Brady House and the Greyhounds will travel to 31-0 Buford. Lassiter will have its own challenge as it heads to 29-3 Carrollton.
The county golf teams will also compete in sectional tournaments this week while track and field has its sectional events on Saturday.
