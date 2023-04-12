CUMBERLAND — Though he may have routinely been one of the youngest players on the roster, Ian Anderson was at his best on the biggest stage for the Atlanta Braves.
His success in the postseason was one of the highlights for the Braves en route to their World Series championship in 2021.
Anderson stared down some of the best lineups in baseball when the lights were brightest, but now faces his biggest challenge yet. It was revealed this week that he will undergo Tommy John surgery, putting his career on hold as he recovers from elbow reconstruction.
After a challenging 2022 campaign that saw him demoted to the minors in August, Anderson was unable to find his form again in order to win a spot in Braves rotation during spring training. Back in Gwinnett to start this season, Anderson was roughed up in his first start for Atlanta’s Triple-A affiliate and complained of elbow pain after exiting without escaping the first inning.
That pain landed Anderson on the injured list. A further examination revealed that he was dealing with a torn ulnar-collateral ligament in his right elbow.
“It’s just the life of a pitcher, I guess,” said Braves manager Brian Snitker, who confirmed Tuesday that Anderson would undergo season-ending surgery in the near future. “But I think it should let him know that it wasn’t anything he did or didn’t do. It’s just one of those things that’s going to happen.”
Though Anderson’s struggles date back to last season, Snitker added that the only time the right-hander has mentioned anything about the elbow issue was following that last start in Gwinnett.
After rushing out to a 12-7 record with a 3.25 ERA in his first 30 big league starts, Anderson went 10-6 with a 5.00 ERA in 22 games before Atlanta finally optioned him to Gwinnett in 2022.
Given the clutch pitching in October, it might be easy to overlook the fact that Anderson will not turn 25 years old until early May. With much of his career still conceivably in front of him, Snitker believes Anderson will have a great chance to get back on track following the surgery.
“He’s been through more than some guys do in a whole career,” Snitker said. “At a young age when he came up and all the big games he’s pitched for us, how valuable he’s been to us, he’s experienced a lot of big, big games. Hopefully he can get (the surgery) done, get back to being whole again, and (being) the Ian Anderson that we know.”
Anderson’s exploits in October put him on a short list of young pitchers in the postseason record books. In Game 3 of the 2021 World Series against the Houston Astros, Anderson became the first rookie since 1912 to toss five no-hit innings. He owns a 4-0 record with a 1.28 ERA and 40 strikeouts in 35-2/3 innings across eight career postseason starts.
Recovery time for Tommy John surgery is typically 12-14 months, which would put Anderson on track to resume his career and potentially rejoin the Braves rotation in the second half of 2024.
